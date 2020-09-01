Broadway shows now on sale for 2021
Broadway is dark for the rest of 2020, but here are the shows you can book for 2021.
It's been months since Broadway went dark on March 12, and many theater lovers have been waiting on tenterhooks for a chance to return to the Street. More waiting is still in store: Broadway is officially closed until 2021, and it's very much in question whether its theaters (all of which usually seat more than 500 people) will be allowed to reopen in January.
But many Broadway productions, hoping for the best, are currently selling seats for performances next year—and this might be a good time to buy them. As of today, nearly 20 Broadway productions have tickets on sale for 2021. You can find a full list of them below.
Why would you buy tickets for Broadway in 2021 when you can't even be sure that the shows will go on? There are several reasons. One is greater choice: Even Broadway's biggest hits currently have tickets available at most 2021 performances, and your chances of getting great seats in the orchestra are much higher than usual. You also stand a better chance of getting those seats at a relatively reasonable price.
What's more, boosting the sales of shows that are currently suspended could have a salutary effect on the morale of the Broadway industry as it finds its way forward in an uncertain time. Producers who are gauging the interest and enthusaism of potential future audiences would surely be encouraged by audiences who put their money where their hearts are.
And the truth is, you have very little to lose. Yes, you could be unable to use the tickets you buy. But if the shows in question end up getting canceled, your money will be refunded in full.
Nearly all of the Broadway shows currently on sale for 2021 are set to begin again in the first week of January, starting with the Street's two longest-running musicals, The Phantom of the Opera and Chicago, on Monday, January 4. Wicked and The Book of Mormon are waiting until March; two new productions that had been scheduled to open in 2020, MJ and The Music Man, have pushed their debuts to March and April, respectively.
Together, these shows represents nearly half of Broadway's 41 theaters. Hamilton, The Lion King, Aladdin and Ain't Too Proud are not yet offering tickets for 2021, and neither are most of the productions that had been scheduled to open in March and April but have delayed their premieres to next year; these include Company, Diana, Flying Over Sunset, The Lehman Trilogy, The Minutes, How I Learned to Drive, Take Me Out, Sing Street, Birthday Candles, Plaza Suite, American Buffalo and Caroline, or Change. The status of David Byrne's American Utopia, which had been scheduled to revisit Broadway this fall, is also up in the air. Visit these shows' websites to sign up for alerts about their plans. (Hangmen and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will not be returning, and neither will Disney's Frozen.)
Again: If you do buy tickets for 2021, you need to be prepared for the strong possibility that you'll be disappointed. But if Broadway does resume operations, you'll get to be among the first live audiences to welcome it back where it belongs.
The Book of Mormon
If theater is your religion, and the Broadway musical your particular sect, it’s time to rejoice. This gleefully obscene and subversive satire is one of the funniest shows to grace the Great White Way since The Producers and Urinetown. Writers Trey Parker and Matt Stone of South Park, along with composer Robert Lopez (Avenue Q), find the perfect blend of sweet and nasty for this tale of mismatched Mormon proselytizers in Uganda.—David Cote
Chicago
This John Kander–Fred Ebb–Bob Fosse favorite, revived by director Walter Bobbie and choreographer Ann Reinking, tells the saga of chorus girl Roxie Hart, who murders her lover and, with the help of a huckster lawyer, becomes a vaudeville sensation. The cast frequently features guest celebrities in short stints.
Come from Away
Irene Sankoff and David Hein’s swelling heart of a musical tells a true story from the aftermath of 9/11, when 38 flights were forced to land in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. Under Christopher Ashley’s fluid direction, 12 versatile actors play dozens of roles. The show makes a persuasive case for the value of good intentions; for this kind of uplift you don’t need planes.—Adam Feldman
Dear Evan Hansen
A high school student is thrust into social relevance after a classmate's suicide this captivating original musical. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's score combines well-crafted lyrics with an exciting pop sound, and Steven Levenson’s book gives all the characters shaded motives.—Adam Feldman
Girl from the North Country
Playwright-director Conor McPherson weaves 20 songs by Bob Dylan into this adumbral evocation of America during the Great Depression. The songs exist in dramatic brackets; when the excellent actors sing, they usually leave the action of the play and face out to the audience. McPherson uses Dylan’s tunes as atmosphere in the broadest sense: They are the air the characters breathe.—Adam Feldman
Hadestown
Go to hell—and by hell we mean Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell’s fizzy, moody, thrilling new musical. Ostensibly, at least, the show is a modern retelling of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. But the newness of Mitchell’s score and Rachel Chavkin’s gracefully dynamic staging bring this old story to quivering life.—Adam Feldman
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
The world of Harry Potter has arrived on Broadway, Hogwarts and all, and it is a triumph of theatrical magic. Set two decades after the final chapters of J.K. Rowling’s world-shaking kid-lit heptalogy, Jack Thorne's two-part epic (richly elaborated by director John Tiffany) combines grand storytelling with stagecraft on a scale heretofore unimagined. It leaves its audience awestruck, spellbound and deeply satisfied.—Adam Feldman
Jagged Little Pill
The jukebox-musical train powers forward on the proven tracks of Alanis Morissette's 1995 album in a show adapted by Diablo Cody (Juno) and directed by Diane Paulus (Pippin). As it traces the fault lines in a suburban family, the musical wants to heal us of multiple social ailments at once—rape culture, opioid addiction, racial microaggression, queer marginalization—and at a certain point, it starts to feel like several after-school specials crammed together. But it has moments of exciting stagecraft and performance.—Adam Feldman
Mean Girls
A canny crossbreed of Heathers and Hairspray, this new musical has been adapted by Tina Fey from her own 2004 cult movie about high-school social warfare, and it remains her vehicle: an auto de Fey, burning with bookish anger at the limits young women place on each other and themselves. Where the show shines brightest is in the spotlight it casts on its exciting young performers.—Adam Feldman
MJ
Is Broadway ready to embrace a biographical musical portrait of Michael Jackson in the early 1990s, when the King of Pop was on his Dangerous world tour? The producers of MJ are hoping so. Created with the cooperation of Jackson's estate, the show will feature many songs by the late star's extensive catalog, with a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (Ruined) and direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris). Empraim Sykes, a breakout star for his Tony-nominated turn as David Ruffin in Ain't Too Proud, plays the title role.
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit play lovers caught in a bad romance in this gorgeous, gaudy, spectacularly overstuffed adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 movie. Directed with opulent showmanship by Alex Timbers and drawing music from more than 75 pop hits, this jukebox megamix may be costume jewelry, but its shine is dazzling.—Adam Feldman
Mrs. Doubtfire
Broadway's love affair with men in drag continues with this musical adaptation of the 1993 movie about a divorced dad turned cross-dressed Scottish housekeeper. Adapted by Something Rotten!'s John O'Farrell and Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick, the show is directed by musical-comedy ace Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!). Rob McClure, most recently seen in Beetlejuice, fills Robin Williams's sensible shoes in the title role, joined by Jenn Gambatese, Brad Oscar and Mark Evans.
The Music Man
Break out the trombones! Hugh Jackman returns to Broadway in a revival of Meredith Willson's beloved 1957 musical about a wily con man who stirs up "Trouble" in small-town Iowa but meets his match at the local library. Producer Scott Rudin has given him the most deluxe berth imaginable; Sutton Foster is his leading lady, and the extremely tony supporting cast includes Tony winners Jayne Houdyshell, Jefferson Mays, Marie Mullen and Shuler Hensley. The production reassembles nearly thE entire creative team of the Bette Midler Hello, Dolly!, including director Jerry Zaks, choreographer Warren Carlyle and set and costume designer Santo Loquasto; EGOT winner Jonathan Tunick provides the orchestrations.
The Phantom of the Opera
More than three decades into its Broadway run, Andrew Lloyd Webber's horror-romance musical continues to draw tourists into its candlelit lair.While the epic synth-rock chords of the title song may ground Phantom in the 1980s, the show’s Puccini-inflected airs are far grander than most of what one hears elsewhere on Broadway, and Hal Prince's production remains a marvel of sumptuous surfaces.—Adam Feldman
Six
The six wives of Henry VIII—two Catherines, a Katherine, two Annes and the Jane Seymour who didn't star in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman—sing their grievances in a new musical that takes the form of a modern pop concert. Conceived in 2017 by a pair of students at Cambridge University, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the show moved quickly to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and then to the West End. The Broadway version is directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage.
Tina—The Tina Turner Musical
This jukebox biomusical follows Tina Turner from her early years through her self-reinvention as a solo star in the 1980s. The show is corny and broad, but as the rock & roll icon at the center of the show, Adrienne Warren overcomes the mediocrity around her to deliver a performance of superhuman stamina and skill.—Adam Feldman
To Kill a Mockingbird
Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's revered 1960 novel is commendable, and the execution is exemplary. Director Bartlett Sher's elegant production is stately but not stodgy. Ed Harris now stars as 1930s Alabama lawyer Atticus Finch, a paragon of decency appropriately troubled by the unchanging world around him.—Adam Feldman
West Side Story
In Ivo van Hove’s bold, uneven but often thrilling reimagination of the classic 1957 musical, live scenes coexist or alternate with filmed ones, including many that occur offstage. For all its big gestures and statements, the production is at its best when it focuses on the central relationship between gang-crossed lovers Tony and Maria; the camera allows us to see moments of intimacy and charm that make their story heartbreakingly personal.—Adam Feldman
Wicked
This musical prequel to The Wizard of Oz addresses surprisingly complex themes, such as standards of beauty, morality and, believe it or not, fighting fascism. Thanks to Winnie Holzman’s witty book and Stephen Schwartz’s pop-inflected score, Wicked soars.—David Cote