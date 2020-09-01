It's been months since Broadway went dark on March 12, and many theater lovers have been waiting on tenterhooks for a chance to return to the Street. More waiting is still in store: Broadway is officially closed until 2021, and it's very much in question whether its theaters (all of which usually seat more than 500 people) will be allowed to reopen in January.

But many Broadway productions, hoping for the best, are currently selling seats for performances next year—and this might be a good time to buy them. As of today, nearly 20 Broadway productions have tickets on sale for 2021. You can find a full list of them below.

Why would you buy tickets for Broadway in 2021 when you can't even be sure that the shows will go on? There are several reasons. One is greater choice: Even Broadway's biggest hits currently have tickets available at most 2021 performances, and your chances of getting great seats in the orchestra are much higher than usual. You also stand a better chance of getting those seats at a relatively reasonable price.

What's more, boosting the sales of shows that are currently suspended could have a salutary effect on the morale of the Broadway industry as it finds its way forward in an uncertain time. Producers who are gauging the interest and enthusaism of potential future audiences would surely be encouraged by audiences who put their money where their hearts are.

And the truth is, you have very little to lose. Yes, you could be unable to use the tickets you buy. But if the shows in question end up getting canceled, your money will be refunded in full.

Nearly all of the Broadway shows currently on sale for 2021 are set to begin again in the first week of January, starting with the Street's two longest-running musicals, The Phantom of the Opera and Chicago, on Monday, January 4. Wicked and The Book of Mormon are waiting until March; two new productions that had been scheduled to open in 2020, MJ and The Music Man, have pushed their debuts to March and April, respectively.

Together, these shows represents nearly half of Broadway's 41 theaters. Hamilton, The Lion King, Aladdin and Ain't Too Proud are not yet offering tickets for 2021, and neither are most of the productions that had been scheduled to open in March and April but have delayed their premieres to next year; these include Company, Diana, Flying Over Sunset, The Lehman Trilogy, The Minutes, How I Learned to Drive, Take Me Out, Sing Street, Birthday Candles, Plaza Suite, American Buffalo and Caroline, or Change. The status of David Byrne's American Utopia, which had been scheduled to revisit Broadway this fall, is also up in the air. Visit these shows' websites to sign up for alerts about their plans. (Hangmen and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will not be returning, and neither will Disney's Frozen.)

Again: If you do buy tickets for 2021, you need to be prepared for the strong possibility that you'll be disappointed. But if Broadway does resume operations, you'll get to be among the first live audiences to welcome it back where it belongs.