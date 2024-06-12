New York
All Things Go Music Festival

  • Music
Forest Hills Stadium
Photograph: Bryan Kwon
Time Out says

Chappell Roan, Janelle Monáe, Reneé Rapp, MUNA and more will headline the inaugural NYC edition of the Maryland-made music fest

One glance at the inaugural lineup of the NYC edition of All Things Go Music Festival and you'll be H-O-T T-O G-O. Yes, Chappell Roanwho had this year's Gov Ball crowd in a tizzy with her already-viral Statue of Liberty get-up—will join equally iconic folks like Janelle Monáe, Reneé Rapp, MUNA, Ethel Cain and Julien Baker as headliners of the outdoor music fest, which will take place over two days (September 28 and 29) at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens.

Unlike at other festival experiences, All Things Go will only boast one single stage, meaning that you won't run into those annoying overlapping-sets moments where you have to choose one performer over another. And with a stellar bill that also includes Holly Humberstone, Del Water Gap, Maisie Peters, Soccer Mommy, Samia, Mannequin Pussy and more, you'll be glad you won't have to choose. Presale kicks off on June 13, with the onsale on June 14, so start practicing those "HOT TO GO!" moves STAT!

Written by
Christina Izzo

Details

Event website:
allthingsgofestival.com/nyc/
Address:
Price:
Starting at $149
