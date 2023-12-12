“In the Big Apple, I feel at home,” says Andrea Bocelli, the decorated Italian tenor who is arguably the face of opera across the world. “Frequenting New York City for more than 20 years, I have had many opportunities to explore its beauty—to the extent that I know it better than many Italian cities.”

This month, the 65-year-old comes back to town to perform his fall tour at Madison Square Garden, where he’ll sing classic hits alongside tracks from last year’s A Family Christmas—his first album recorded with son Matteo and daughter Virginia.

Ahead of his shows on December 13 and 14 (you can still buy tickets for them here), Bocelli spoke with us about his favorite holiday traditions, his go-to Italian restaurants in NYC and more.

On his pre-show routine

"I have a routine that I follow beyond any concert commitment I may have and that is a daily vocal exercise. As I get close to a concert date, I try not to overexert my vocal cords, observing silence for a few hours. In all honestly, it's a bit difficult to isolate yourself in New York City but I'm more than happy to make an exception and partially sacrifice my routine."

On playing for an American audience over a European one

“Despite having the good fortune of always being well-received in the arenas and theaters of the world, I prefer the American public. Even more so as we near the Christmas festivities. The audience always contributes concretely to the quality of one’s performance: the U.S. audience is generous, it participates, it knows how to get emotional and have fun. […] All of this generates a virtuous cycle: a wave of positive energy that the artist absorbs and, in turn, feels compelled to give it his all.”

On his favorite spot in NYC

“When I have a short stay, I never miss a walk in Central Park. [Mostly], on foot, but I once had the chance to go on horseback! It’s a sanctuary of peace like no other in the world. It is a place I am particularly attached to, also because I held a concert there many years ago that was extraordinarily emotional for me that reflected the scale of deep affection the city has for me. A sentiment that I still reciprocate today with enthusiasm.”

On the most authentic pasta he has had in NYC

"My favorite would certainly be Eataly for the quality of the products and variety in the selection. I also believe, however, that it's not rare to be able to enjoy an authentic Italian pasta dish in New York restaurants. The secret is using natural, whole ingredients and getting the cooking time right. Pasta has to be 'al dente,' not too cooked. It's actually easier to digest."

On working with his children on A Family Christmas

"The entire family was involved with the recording of the vocals (done in our

home recording studio) and with the selection of songs. We wanted to make an album that

reflected us and recreate that magical state of mind that Holy Christmas can instill. An authentic musical project, conceived by a family for all families. Sharing this work together with my children was an experience that is hard to express with words. It’s yet another gift that life has given me and keeps giving me every time I’m on stage with them."

On what makes opera music so special

"To me, opera is a sort of musical paradise, an art form that everyone can appreciate. Stemming from human passion, it is always current and universal, capable of igniting instinctive emotions and of breaking down every cultural and generational barrier. Every operatic piece has an infinite series of relations (with literature, the visual arts, history, and society) and can help us better understand our own selves, as well as the strength of our sentiments and human connections. I am proud to be Italian, also because it is the country where this form of art began centuries ago."