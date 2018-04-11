Britney Spears
My how things have changed since 2007. Over the past decade, Britney Spears has risen from the paparazzi-abetted ashes to reclaim her rightful place in the pop music pantheon. She's released nineteen fragrances (making her a bonafide perfume mogul with twenty four total scents to her name, including her most recent unisex perfume, Prerogative) and spent the past four years headlining a residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to rave reviews ("Piece of Me" was named Best of Las Vegas not once, but twice). In short, order has been restored to the universe. Here, she takes her Sin City show on the road for a handful of North American and European dates before retiring it forever in the fall. If you never made it down to Nevada, make it your business to catch her at Radio City and experience "Oops I Did it Again!" in all its nostalgic ’90s glory.
|Venue name:
|Radio City Music Hall
|Contact:
|Address:
|
1260 Sixth Ave
New York
|Cross street:
|at 50th St
|Transport:
|Subway: B, D, F, M to 47–50th Sts–Rockefeller Ctr; 1 to 50th St
|Price:
|$250–$800
