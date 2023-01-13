New York
Candlelight Concert: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

  • Music
Photograph: Courtesy of Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
If you didn't score tickets to an upcoming Taylor Swift concert, shake it off with one of these TSwift candlelight tributes. At Candlelight Concert’s A Tribute to Taylor Swift, you'll hear the pop icon's biggest hits performed live by a local string quartet in a gorgeous candelit venue. You can really get into the music at these hourlong shows—singing, clapping and dancing are encouraged. 

Shows will be held at St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn on January 13, February 17, March 10, April 28 and May 27.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

feverup.com/m/106521
Address:
$40+
