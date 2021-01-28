Elsewhere is bringing back live performances via Twitch so everyone can tune into its new monthly series, "Elsewhere Sound Space." Hosted by trans comedian and actor Peter Smith, the episodic series will feature new musical guests and live performances from New York City’s underground music and arts scene each month, starting with Princess Nokia on January 28, Starchild & The New Romantic on February 23, Paperboy Prince on March 23, and others on April 27, May 25 and June 24.

The premise of the whole series is out of this world—it's a continuing story that follows the sci-fi misadventures of a music deity marooned in space and their curious cultural dispatches back to Earth. Peter Smith will be broadcasting live from the "Astral Spa & Sound Bath" while on a "chilled-out mission to bring the joy and community of live music to Earthlings, who are in their most quarantined and isolated state." Twitch audience members can expect comedic skits, psychedelic musical performances, candid artist interviews and holistic wellness treatments.

By using Twitch, Elsewhere is able to have a three-way dialogue between the host, musical guests, and audiences in real-time. The show will be able to feature live-edited 2D and 3D imagery and animation, body and face-tracked video effects, in addition to motion graphics, sound design, AR effects, and much more.

“Elsewhere Sound Space riffs off our creative isolation during 2020’s lockdown because it was created out of it,” said Jake Rosenthal, co-founder of Elsewhere. “With our venue closed, we feel sort of exiled from the culture we participate in every day and a deep need for it to return. The show combines the spirit of Space Ghost with the liveness of an SNL musical performance and tries to find strange or surreal common grounds with our guests. It’s the cluttered mind of a shuttered club.”

In addition to Elsewhere Sound Space, ElsewhereTV hosts live performances on select Wednesdays as well as live-stream music sessions every Friday and Saturday, all broadcasting live from the venue.