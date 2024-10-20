Come out of the coffin for a supernatural Halloween edition of Brian Newman After Dark & Club Midnight on Friday, October 25 at the Mastercard Midnight Theater (5 Manhattan West).

"Fangtastia" will feature live music courtesy of Grammy-award winning vocalist and trumpeter (and Lady Gaga’s bandleader!) Brian Newman & The Brian Newman Band, as well as vinyl DJs. You can also enjoy performances by burlesque artists, shapeshifters, witches, and more, with a lineup including Angie Pontani, The Midnight Dancers, Lilin, Mademoiselle Estelle, Perse Fanny, Andrea Flow and Syn Sultress. And don't miss photo opportunities with the Brides of Dracula, but be careful—they bite!