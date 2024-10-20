Subscribe
Brian Newman After Dark & Club Midnight
Brian Newman After Dark & Club Midnight
Fangtasia

This supernatural Halloween edition of Brian Newman After Dark & Club Midnight will feature live music, burlesque performances, spooky witches and more.

Christina Izzo
Written by Christina Izzo
Time Out says

Come out of the coffin for a supernatural Halloween edition of Brian Newman After Dark & Club Midnight on Friday, October 25 at the Mastercard Midnight Theater (5 Manhattan West).

"Fangtastia" will feature live music courtesy of Grammy-award winning vocalist and trumpeter (and Lady Gaga’s bandleader!) Brian Newman & The Brian Newman Band, as well as vinyl DJs. You can also enjoy performances by burlesque artists, shapeshifters, witches, and more, with a lineup including Angie Pontani, The Midnight Dancers, Lilin, Mademoiselle Estelle, Perse Fanny, Andrea Flow and Syn Sultress. And don't miss photo opportunities with the Brides of Dracula, but be careful—they bite!

Details

Event website:
mailchi.mp/midnighttheatre/after-dark-fangtasia-halloween-show
Address
Price:
$81-$135
Opening hours:
9pm
