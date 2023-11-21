New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

GatherNYC at Museum of Arts and Design

  • Music
People sit in an auditorium for a concert.
Photograph: Courtesy of GatherNYC
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

On Sunday mornings at 11am in Manhattan, GatherNYC creates the community and spiritual nourishment of a religious service, but the religion here is music. All are welcome at these hour-long performances of classical music by celebrated local artists. Coffee and pastries are available for free.

These upcoming events are held at the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) in Columbus Circle. Shows are scheduled through May 2024. Here’s what’s on the calendar:

• December 3: Dalí Quarte
• December 17: Project Trio
• January 7: 9 Horses + Jacob Jolliff (mandolin)
• January 21: Parker Ramsay (harp) + Brandon Patrick George (flute)
• February 4: Douglas J Cuomo + The Overlook: Seven Limbs
• February 18: Duo Kayo
• March 3: Invoke
• March 17: Borromeo Quartet
• March 31: Juilliard Quartet
• April 14: Maeve Gilchrist (harp)
• April 28: Majel Connery + Felix Fan: Rivers are our Brothers
• May 12: Ocean Music Action: Megan Conley (harp) + friends
• May 26: Kristin Lee (violin) + friends 

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

Details

Event website:
www.gathernyc.org/
Address:
Price:
$30
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.