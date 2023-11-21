Time Out says

On Sunday mornings at 11am in Manhattan, GatherNYC creates the community and spiritual nourishment of a religious service, but the religion here is music. All are welcome at these hour-long performances of classical music by celebrated local artists. Coffee and pastries are available for free.

These upcoming events are held at the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) in Columbus Circle. Shows are scheduled through May 2024. Here’s what’s on the calendar:

• December 3: Dalí Quarte

• December 17: Project Trio

• January 7: 9 Horses + Jacob Jolliff (mandolin)

• January 21: Parker Ramsay (harp) + Brandon Patrick George (flute)

• February 4: Douglas J Cuomo + The Overlook: Seven Limbs

• February 18: Duo Kayo

• March 3: Invoke

• March 17: Borromeo Quartet

• March 31: Juilliard Quartet

• April 14: Maeve Gilchrist (harp)

• April 28: Majel Connery + Felix Fan: Rivers are our Brothers

• May 12: Ocean Music Action: Megan Conley (harp) + friends

• May 26: Kristin Lee (violin) + friends