The official Governors Ball schedule for 2018

You can officially start debating whether you want to see James Blake more than Jack White—or Dirty Projectors over Vic Mensa—because the 2018 Governors Ball schedule is here. Some of the overlapping set times on the GovBall lineup are particularly vexing: For instance, one of the best indie rock bands in recent years, Japandroids vs. infinitely innovative R&B singer Kelela. Others, however, should be fairly easy to resolve (veteran Karen O–fronted rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs or human meme Post Malone). Obviously, you could always see half of each set, though that means you'll probably be watching from the back. Choose wisely!

You'll also find the festival's schedule of official "After Dark" shows, which start Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

RECOMMENDED: Complete guide to Governors Ball

Governors Ball Friday, June 1 Set Times

Honda Stage

Lou the Human 12:15 – 12:45

Sir Sly 1:30 – 2:15

Belly 3:00 – 3:45

DRAM 4:30 – 5:15

Shawn Mendes 5:25 – 6:00

Post Malone 6:45 – 8:00

James Blake 9:15 – 11:00

Gov Ball NYC Stage

Slaves (UK) 12:15 – 12:45

Pond 1:30 – 2:15

Alvvays 3:00 – 3:45

Maggie Rogers 4:30 – 5:30

Yeah Yeah Yeahs 6:45 – 8:00

Jack White 9:15 – 11:00

American Eagle Stage

A$AP Twelvyy 12:45 – 1:30

Two Feet 2:15 – 3:00

Flight Facilities 3:45 – 4:30

6LACK 6:00 – 6:45

The Glitch Mob 8:00 – 9:15

Bacardi Stage

Lophile 12:45 – 1:30

Wolf Alice 2:15 – 3:00

Goldlink 3:45 – 4:30

Tasha Sultana 5:45 – 6:00

Damian 'JR Gong' Marley 8:00 – 9:15

Governors Ball Saturday, June 2 Set Times

Honda Stage

The Regrettes 12:15 – 12:45

VHS Collection 1:30 – 2:15

The Menzingers 3:00 – 3:45

2 Chainz 4:45 – 5:45

Galantis 6:45 – 8:00

The Gaslight Anthem 9:15 – 11:00

Gov Ball NYC Stage

Mikky Ekko 12:15 – 12:45

Aurora 1:30 – 2:15

Lany 3:00 – 3:45

Cut Copy 4:15 – 5:45

Halsey 6:45 – 8:00

Travis Scott 9:15 – 11:00

American Eagle Stage

Cuco 12:45 – 1:30

Moses Sumney 2:15 – 3:00

Kelela 3:45 – 4:45

Brockhampton 5:45 – 6:45

Russ 8:00 – 9:15

Bacardi Stage

The Spencer Lee Band 12:45 – 1:30

Jay Electronica 2:15 – 3:00

Japandroids 3:45 – 4:45

Manchester Orchestra 5:45 – 6:45

Silk City 8:00 – 9:15

Governors Ball Sunday, June 3 Set Times

Honda Stage

Alice Merton 12:15 – 12:45

Berhana 1:30 – 2:15

The Struts 3:00 – 3:45

Margo Price 3:45 – 4:45

Third Eye Blind 4:45 – 5:45

N.E.R.D 6:45 – 8:00

Gov Ball NYC Stage

Confidence Man 12:15 – 12:45

Middle Kids 1:30 – 2:15

Aminé 3:00 – 3:45

Khalid 4:45 – 5:45

CHVRCHES 6:45 – 8:00

EMINEM 9:15 – 11:00

American Eagle Stage

Knox Fortune 12:45 – 1:30

Billie Eilish 2:15 – 3:00

Kali Uchis 3:45 – 4:45

Vic Mensa 5:45 – 6:45

Lil Uzi Vert 8:00 – 9:15

Bacardi Stage

Westside Gunn & Conway 12:45 – 1:30

Quinn XCII 2:15 – 3:00

Dirty Projectors 5:45 – 6:45

Sylvan Esso 8:00 – 9:15