Juneteenth with The Unsung Collective

The Harlem-based music collective will offer an immersive experience of classical music and storytelling with this free performance at Columbia University.

In celebration of Juneteenth, The Unsung Collective—a Harlem-based music collective devoted to celebrating stories of the Black experience—will perform a free and open-to-the-public concert at The Forum at Columbia University (601 West 125th Street) on Friday, June 14 at 6pm.

Part of Columbia's Culture on the Corner, an initiative aiming to celebrate and explore the vibrant tapestry of the neighborhood, the performance will offer an immersive experience of classical music and storytelling, and will showcase the voices of world-renowned soprano Janinah Burnett and baritone Phillip Bullock. Advance registration is encouraged, and seating is first-come, first-served.