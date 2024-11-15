Subscribe
Seven musicians pose for the camera
Photograph: By Alex Brown / Courtesy of Svetlana & New York Collective

New York Holidays With Svetlana's Big Band

  • Music
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Get into the holiday spirit with NYC darlings Svetlana's Big Band at two shows in December. No matter which show you choose—or both!—you can count on classic big band sound meeting thrilling modern arrangements, all with Svetlana’'s dulcet vocals and captivating stage presence.

Hear a dynamic set featuring Svetlana's favorite holiday songs, including big band arrangements from her chart-topping recording, serpentine jazz love songs, and uplifting originals. As she puts it: "let the enchanting melodies quicken your pulse and thaw your heart from the winter blues!"

On December 8 is the Birdland Holiday Big Band Show; get tickets here for $35-$45. On December 14, it's the Blue Note Holiday Show; tickets range from $32-$37. 

