Hear performances from over 150 musicians across 15 different stages on stoops, schoolyards, parks, and local cafes throughout Park Slope.

For the fourth year, Brooklyn Conservatory of Music will host its Open Stages music festival, with 15 different stages on stoops, schoolyards, parks, and local cafes throughout Park Slope on Saturday, May 11. From 3pm to 7pm, you can hear performances from over 150 musicians, showcasing 40 genres of music—everything from Klezmer to opera to jazz.

And if you’re bringing along the kiddos, the youngins can enjoy a Wizard of Oz-themed singalong at J.J. Byrne Playground and teen rock bands on the festival’s Gen-Z Fren-Z stage at Milk Bar.