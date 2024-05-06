Time Out says

The iconic HOT 97 Summer Jam music festival is back for 2024 with a stellar lineup of acts.

When is the HOT 97 Summer Jam?

It's scheduled to take over UBS Arena in Belmont Park on Long Island on June 2.

Who's headlining this year's Summer Jam?

Doja Cat and Friends will headline the festivities, which will also feature the likes of Sexxy Red, French Montana, Davido, Lola Brooke, Cash Cobain, Bay Swag, Honey Bxby, and many more. A special tribute with Big Daddy Kane will celebrate the life of Mister Cee. A Boogie will serve as celebrity host, and Funkflex on the Set is curator for the event.

Why is this show such a big deal?

HOT 97 calls the event "the largest live hip-hop music and culture celebration in America," adding that "many consider it the most iconic hip-hop show in the world." Summer Jam has featured some of the biggest names in hip-hop at the peak of their fame: Wu-Tang in ’94, Biggie in ’95, Fugees in ’96—and the list goes on. The event is celebrating 30 years in 2024.

When do tickets go on sale and how much do they cost?

Tickets are on sale now starting at $85.