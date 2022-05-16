Time Out says

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is even more of a hotspot for younger patrons these days. Its new Date Nights have been extremely popular (and successful with three proposals taking place there), and as of July 1, it'll host Sun Sets, a weekly music series with a rotating lineup of DJs from the city's dance music underground.

Before then, the museum's Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Roof Garden and the Roof Garden Bar will open on Thursday, May 19, where you can take in stunning views of Central Park and the New York City skyline with cocktails and wine in hand and purchase light fare from Bon Appétit. It'll be open Sunday–Tuesday and Thursday from 11am-4:30pm and Friday and Saturday from 11am-8:30pm.

Once July hits, the weekly music series will feature DJs such as Liondub, Kristin Barilli, the Brooklyn-based DJ collective Uklon, who are originally from Kyiv, Dominican-American DJ Toribio, and more. This series celebrates a diversity of rhythms, perspectives, and countries of origin. Sun Sets will be free with Museum admission, which is always pay-what-you-wish for New York State residents and NY, NJ, and CT students with valid ID, and will be first come first served.

Typically, the Met's rooftop commission is staged here, but this year's artwork from Lauren Halsey has been postponed to the spring of 2023.