New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Mask at museum
Photograph: Shutterstock

The Met Museum will now offer live music and drinks on special Date Nights

Best of all, it's pay-what-you-wish!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Does the perfect date night exist? Well, it does now!

We know Valentine's Day just ended, but if you're like us, you're constantly on the lookout for the best date ideas, from the most unique to just outright fun dates. We're here to tell you that this is one you'll want to add to your to-do list. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's new "Date Nights" will give visitors an opportunity to become acquainted with artwork with informal drop-in gallery chats, the chance to listen in on gorgeous live music and sip on yummy cocktails.

These "Date Nights" will be held every Friday and Saturday nights in the American Wing Café from 5pm to 9pm, starting February 18.

RECOMMENDED: The best date ideas in NYC

"Forget streaming on the couch, it’s time to go out!" says Ken Weine, the museum’s vice president of External Affairs and chief communications officer. "We are all long overdue for a great date night in New York. The soaring spaces and hundreds of galleries at The Met are even more spectacular and romantic at night. Plus, New Yorkers can always pay what they wish for admission, so it’s truly the best date in town."

He's definitely on to something. On February 18 and 19, Mike Hashim’s New Orleans Foot Warmers will roam the Museum, bringing swinging Crescent City energy with performances of jazz classics by Louis Armstrong and Jelly Roll Morton. Then on February 25 and 26, Sonnambula—New York’s leading medieval, Renaissance, and baroque music ensemble—will perform the greatest hits of the 16th and 17th centuries surrounded by 700 years of western European art in The Robert Lehman Wing.

Next month in March, performances will include the celebrated contemporary string quartet ETHEL in the American Wing Café as well as a special edition of Juilliard’s ChamberFest featuring performances in the European Paintings galleries. How cool is that?

Make it a night out with The Met's buy-one-get-one drink special and snack on light bites in the American Wing Café. More details can be found at metmuseum.org/datenight.

There's literally no excuse not to go—the date nights come with museum admission, which is always pay-what-you-wish for New York State residents and NY, NJ, and CT students with valid ID. And this time, advance tickets are not required. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Spring

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.