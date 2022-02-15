The Met Museum will now offer live music and drinks on special Date Nights

Does the perfect date night exist? Well, it does now!

We know Valentine's Day just ended, but if you're like us, you're constantly on the lookout for the best date ideas, from the most unique to just outright fun dates. We're here to tell you that this is one you'll want to add to your to-do list. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's new "Date Nights" will give visitors an opportunity to become acquainted with artwork with informal drop-in gallery chats, the chance to listen in on gorgeous live music and sip on yummy cocktails.

These "Date Nights" will be held every Friday and Saturday nights in the American Wing Café from 5pm to 9pm, starting February 18.

"Forget streaming on the couch, it’s time to go out!" says Ken Weine, the museum’s vice president of External Affairs and chief communications officer. "We are all long overdue for a great date night in New York. The soaring spaces and hundreds of galleries at The Met are even more spectacular and romantic at night. Plus, New Yorkers can always pay what they wish for admission, so it’s truly the best date in town."

He's definitely on to something. On February 18 and 19, Mike Hashim’s New Orleans Foot Warmers will roam the Museum, bringing swinging Crescent City energy with performances of jazz classics by Louis Armstrong and Jelly Roll Morton. Then on February 25 and 26, Sonnambula—New York’s leading medieval, Renaissance, and baroque music ensemble—will perform the greatest hits of the 16th and 17th centuries surrounded by 700 years of western European art in The Robert Lehman Wing.

Next month in March, performances will include the celebrated contemporary string quartet ETHEL in the American Wing Café as well as a special edition of Juilliard’s ChamberFest featuring performances in the European Paintings galleries. How cool is that?

Make it a night out with The Met's buy-one-get-one drink special and snack on light bites in the American Wing Café. More details can be found at metmuseum.org/datenight.

There's literally no excuse not to go—the date nights come with museum admission, which is always pay-what-you-wish for New York State residents and NY, NJ, and CT students with valid ID. And this time, advance tickets are not required.