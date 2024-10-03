What’s more elegantly spooky than a classic horror film accompanied by a live orchestral score? On Friday, October 25, the Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra will set the stage for a spine-tingling Halloween with two performances of the 1925 silent film The Phantom of the Opera, at St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church, at 8pm and 11pm respectively.

Featuring the historic Peabody Memorial Organ—an instrument comprising 4,718 pipes—the orchestra’s live score along with the historic gothic architecture of the space will amp up the immersively eerie atmosphere. “This fusion of film and music will create an atmosphere that’s both haunting and electrifying, setting the perfect tone for the season,” said Maestro Phil Nuzzo, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra.

Guests are welcome to further embrace the Halloween spirit by attending in costume!