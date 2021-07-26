The popular block party thrown by The Museum of the City of New York, El Museo del Barrio, and The Africa Center is back on Saturday, August 7 from 2 to 6pm, with live performances by Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Topaz Jones, Imani Uzuri, DAP The Contract, San Simon, and DJ sets throughout the day by JFuse, Tahleim, and Ultraviolet—all to celebrate Black music and culture from the 1970s to the present day. Not only will there be music and dancing, but attendees can visit exhibits now on at both MCNY and El Museo, take part in art-making workshops on 104th street, get a temporary, painted-on tattoo by a local artist, get a custom spray-painted T-shirt or baseball hat from Graff Lab Studio, and browse a marketplace with local vendors.