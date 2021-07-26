Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Uptown Bounce

Uptown Bounce

Music El Museo del Barrio , East Harlem Saturday August 7 2021 Free
El Museo Del Barrio Uptown Bounce
Photograph: Courtesy El Museo del Barrio

Time Out says

The popular block party thrown by The Museum of the City of New York, El Museo del Barrio, and The Africa Center is back on Saturday, August 7 from 2 to 6pm, with live performances by Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Topaz Jones, Imani Uzuri, DAP The Contract, San Simon, and DJ sets throughout the day by JFuse, Tahleim, and Ultraviolet—all to celebrate Black music and culture from the 1970s to the present day. Not only will there be music and dancing, but attendees can visit exhibits now on at both MCNY and El Museo, take part in art-making workshops on 104th street, get a temporary, painted-on tattoo by a local artist, get a custom spray-painted T-shirt or baseball hat from Graff Lab Studio, and browse a marketplace with local vendors.

Details
Event website: https://www.mcny.org/event/uptown-bounce-back-2021
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: El Museo del Barrio
Address: 1230 Fifth Ave
New York
10029
Cross street: between 104th and 105th Sts
Transport: Subway: 6 to 103rd St
Price: free

Dates And Times
You may also like