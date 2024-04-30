Time Out says

It’s been eight years since the world lost the musical genius that was Prince, but you can celebrate all that the icon created, championed, and inspired on Saturday, May 4, with an all-day marathon of free, Prince-related programming at Symphony Space on the Upper West Side.

From 3pm to 5pm, explore the artist’s spiritual side with a sing-along, original choreography and an exclusive conversation with the team bringing Purple Rain to Broadway. Then delve into the women who inspired and were inspired by Prince, with deep-cuts and spoken word performed by Kendra Foster, Felice Belle and Nia Drummond from 5pm to 7pm. Prince's extensive catalog will be reimagined by the likes of brass bands and dance troupes from 7pm to 9pm, and finishing the festivities off will be an all-out celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Purple Rain album.