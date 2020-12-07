New YorkChange city
Dyker Heights christmas lights
Photograph: @rtanphoto/Rommel Tan

10 amazing photos of this year’s Dyker Heights Christmas lights

"The Grinch is not welcome in this neighborhood."

By
Collier Sutter
Dyker Heights is aglow!

Residents across the Kings County neighborhood are back in the holiday spirit this year, spreading joy through over-the-top decorations and life-size, illuminated Santas. During the first week of December, homes spanning three avenues and several streets in the Brooklyn nabe have already switched on their dazzling lights.

Grab your parkas, mittens and masks to experience one of the best things to do this December. And even better: It's one that's both outdoors and socially distanced.

While there are no official Dyker Heights rules and regulations, be respectful of the neighborhood. As crowds are a problem during the pandemic, officers will be on site to ensure masks are being worn, and social distancing guidelines are being followed.

Check out some marvelous photos below of some residences that are already leaning into this New York tradition. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Wen Huang (@wenman2)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @californian_beast1

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mr Justin (@jts7jt)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NycToday (@nyct0day)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ksenia Li (@ksenia_li77)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karen Ganesh (@_kng84)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J (@upsydaisy57)

