Get us in your inbox

Rockefeller Christmas Tree
Photograph: Shutterstock

NYC events in December 2021

Plan your month with our NYC events in December 2021 guide including holiday markets and festive food

Written by
Time Out editors
Get ready for the most wonderful time of the year with the best NYC events in December 2021. This season's highlights include, well, you already know what they are. You can really get into the spirit when you visit one of New York's many holiday markets boasting great gifts for your friends and family as well as tasty provisions. Looking for something less festive? Check out terrific art shows and pop-up holiday bars.

Check out our Winter Village video

Featured NYC events in December 2021

Hanukkah in New York

Hanukkah in New York

  • Things to do

Gear up for eight days of celebration! Time to nosh on latkes (and other delicious fried food), which you can sample at the annual latke festival. Or you can say l’chaim and warm up with winter cocktails. Check out our events celebrating the Festival of Lights.

Holiday Train Show
Photograph: Filip Wolak

Holiday Train Show

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • The Bronx

The beloved New York holiday train tradition at the New York Botanical Garden is back for its 30th year!

The garden will become a mini-train depot with its collection of 25 G-scale model trains that'll chug along a nearly half-mile track (which is also overhead) by 175 miniature NYC landmarks like the Empire State Building, Radio City Music Hall, the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge and Rockefeller Center—all made of natural materials such as leaves, cinnamon sticks, twigs, bark and berries. 

Tickets are on sale now for the show, which begins November 20.

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park
Photograph: Courtesy Angelito Jusay Photography

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs

The Winter Village at Bryant Park is back this year in all it's holiday glory. On the grounds you can peruse about 170 shopping and food kiosks—all at one of the best NYC parks. Work up an appetite at the free, 17,000-square-foot ice-skating rink and then fill up at the rinkside pop-up restaurant called The Lodge Deck for festive cocktails and hearty food.

Holiday windows in New York City
Photograph: Jena Cumbo

Holiday windows in New York City

  • Things to do

Half the fun of holiday shopping in New York is ogling the tricked-out window displays along Fifth Avenue that pop up to coincide with the merriest, spendiest time of the year. In between picking out sweaters and great presents from our holiday gift guide, stop outside Macy’s, Barneys and other classic department stores to take in holiday windows that feature famous cartoonists, iconic New York attractions and more.

Lightscape
Photograph: Chicago Botanic Garden

Lightscape

  • Things to do
  • City Life

 

Between November 19 and January 9, visitors to BBG will be able to walk through the Cathedral of Light tunnel, a Fire Garden on Lily Pool Terrace, a Field of Light and an animated light installation covering Cherry Esplanade (and visible from the Robert W. Wilson Overlook). Colorful light displays highlighting the garden’s trees, landscapes, and architecture with more than 18 distinct works of light art and a series of light-based artworks by local artists will be installed in the Plant Family Collection. "Lightscape" is coming to BBG in partnership with Sony Music. It was launched at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London in 2014 and has sold out year after year across the U.K. and in Chicago. This is currently the only East Coast Lightscape (lucky, us!).

New York Botanical Garden Glow
Photograph: courtesy New York Botanical Garden

New York Botanical Garden Glow

  • Things to do
  • The Bronx

Let it GLOW at the New York Botanical Garden this year at its second annual NYBG Glow! The outdoor light experience will brighten up the grounds with thousands of energy-efficient LED lights and festive installations. After dark, you can walk this expanded 1.5-mile colorful experience with even more illuminated displays than last year, including plant stories, and whimsical, picture-perfect installations reflecting the surrounding gardens and collections with the Haupt Conservatory and Mertz Library Building as glowing centerpieces. It's all an ideal backdrop for a family holiday photo op. Plus, there will be dance performances, ice carving demonstrations and other seasonal activities (and snacks) to enjoy. Tickets, which can be paired with Holiday Train Show tickets for a little bit more money, are on sale now. Learn more about the new safety measures online. All ages. 

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting
Photograph: Filip Wolak

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting

  • Things to do

Lost in New York? Every Christmas, thousands of New Yorkers (and tourists) find their way to the bright and brilliant nexus of town, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. Whether you’re stopping by the tree for ice-skating, the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, or to see the Lighting Ceremony, you’re certain to feel the magic when you witness the wonder of the Norway Spruce illuminated with more than 45,000 LED lights.

Central Park Holiday Lighting
Photograph: Courtesy Picasa/Central Park

Central Park Holiday Lighting

  • Things to do
  • Central Park

For more than 20 years, the Central Park Conservancy has been draping the Charles A. Dana Center in holiday lights and ringing in the season alongside a hot-cocoa-bearing Santa. Families can listen or open a songbook to join in some holiday carols. Ice carvers from Okamoto Studios will be carving ice on-site and everyone can watch while they much on some cookies and cocoa. It all wraps up with the lighting of a flotilla of trees on the Harlem Meer.

Bronx Zoo Holiday Light Show
Photograph: Courtesy WCS/Julie Larsen Maher

Bronx Zoo Holiday Light Show

  • Attractions
  • The Bronx

The Bronx Zoo’s sparkling seasonal celebration featuring animated lights and LED displays of animals from around the world is back this year. Expect the zoo to have close to 260 animal lanterns across five geographically representative lantern safaris from various corners of the world. This year are 79 new lanterns representing 30 new animal species, including an all-new walrus and guanacos! Not only that, but there will be a Forest of Color with 21 all-new larger-than-life lanterns representing toads, frogs, snails, sunbirds, turtles, moths, butterflies, and more. Entertainment will include holiday-themed music, ice carvings, costumed characters, stilt walkers, a holiday train, a wildlife theater, souvenirs and seasonal treats like hot chocolate and s’mores. 

