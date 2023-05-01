New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A dress with a skirt that says Read Banned Books.
Photograph: By Gregg Richards / Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

10 fierce, fabulous fits from the 2023 People’s Ball in Brooklyn

These New Yorkers lived out their own version of fashion's biggest night — for free.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Advertising

As the stars prepare for the Met Gala tonight, hundreds of New Yorkers have already had their own fashionable fun. The People's Ball, hosted by Brooklyn Public Library last night, welcomed all to a free event that serves as "a fashion-forward ode to inclusivity that invites New Yorkers of all stripes to express their individuality and flaunt their unique style as they walk the runway and dance the night away."

The ball welcomed fashion innovators to take center stage and encouraged attendees to strut their stuff on the catwalk. Since this year is the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, The People’s Ball included some nods to the special occasion. 

RECOMMENDED: 5 things to see at the Met Museum’s new Karl Lagerfeld exhibit

The People’s Ball enlisted fashion curator Souleo and visual artist Mickalene Thomas to honor Five People’s Heroes whose work has changed the culture. The People’s Heroes comprised Dapper Dan, a Harlem couturier and pioneer of high-end streetwear; April Walker, a fashion icon and the first woman with an urban fashion brand, Walker Wear; Cindy Campbell, the First Lady of Hip Hop and first Hip Hop promoter; Aura Mejia, the Tenant Organizing and Advocacy Manager of Neighbors Helping Neighbors; and Asmeret Berhe-Lumax, the founder of One Love Community Fridge.

"Each year, The People’s Ball is a reminder that BPL is much more than just books—it’s a center for culture, ideas, exploration, individual expression and, most importantly, joy," László Jakab Orsós, vice president of arts and culture at Brooklyn Public Library, said in a statement.

This is the third year for The People's Ball, and these free tickets are in high demand—no surprise considering tickets to the actual Met gala go for $35,000 a piece

Here are 10 outstanding outfits from the gala last night. 

1. A look for summer

A man in pink shorts an a floral cape.
Photograph: By Gregg Richards / Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

2. Runway glam

A woman in a black gown.
Photograph: By Gregg Richards / Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

3. A crown for the modern age

A person wearing a red crown and coat.
Photograph: By Gregg Richards / Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

4. A 'fit with a message

A dress reading Read Banned Books.
Photograph: By Gregg Richards / Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

5. Sartorial supremacy from the top hat to the boots

A man wearing a top hat, corset, pink tutu and boots.
Photograph: By Gregg Richards / Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

6. 10/10 no notes

A man in a detailed suit jacket.
Photograph: By Gregg Richards / Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

7. Futuristic flair

A woman in a gold corset and coat.
Photograph: By Gregg Richards / Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

8. Festive florals

A woman with a floral dress and crown.
Photograph: By Gregg Richards / Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

9. A pop of color 

A woman in a pastel pink dress and red boots.
Photograph: By Gregg Richards / Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

10. Bold bunny

A man in black bunny ears and a fluffy white coat.
Photograph: By Gregg Richards / Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Spring

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.