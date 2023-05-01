10 fierce, fabulous fits from the 2023 People’s Ball in Brooklyn

These New Yorkers lived out their own version of fashion's biggest night — for free.

As the stars prepare for the Met Gala tonight, hundreds of New Yorkers have already had their own fashionable fun. The People's Ball, hosted by Brooklyn Public Library last night, welcomed all to a free event that serves as "a fashion-forward ode to inclusivity that invites New Yorkers of all stripes to express their individuality and flaunt their unique style as they walk the runway and dance the night away."

The ball welcomed fashion innovators to take center stage and encouraged attendees to strut their stuff on the catwalk. Since this year is the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, The People’s Ball included some nods to the special occasion.

The People’s Ball enlisted fashion curator Souleo and visual artist Mickalene Thomas to honor Five People’s Heroes whose work has changed the culture. The People’s Heroes comprised Dapper Dan, a Harlem couturier and pioneer of high-end streetwear; April Walker, a fashion icon and the first woman with an urban fashion brand, Walker Wear; Cindy Campbell, the First Lady of Hip Hop and first Hip Hop promoter; Aura Mejia, the Tenant Organizing and Advocacy Manager of Neighbors Helping Neighbors; and Asmeret Berhe-Lumax, the founder of One Love Community Fridge.

"Each year, The People’s Ball is a reminder that BPL is much more than just books—it’s a center for culture, ideas, exploration, individual expression and, most importantly, joy," László Jakab Orsós, vice president of arts and culture at Brooklyn Public Library, said in a statement.

This is the third year for The People's Ball, and these free tickets are in high demand—no surprise considering tickets to the actual Met gala go for $35,000 a piece.

Here are 10 outstanding outfits from the gala last night.

1. A look for summer

Photograph: By Gregg Richards / Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

2. Runway glam

Photograph: By Gregg Richards / Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

3. A crown for the modern age

Photograph: By Gregg Richards / Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

4. A 'fit with a message

Photograph: By Gregg Richards / Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

5. Sartorial supremacy from the top hat to the boots

Photograph: By Gregg Richards / Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

6. 10/10 no notes

Photograph: By Gregg Richards / Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

7. Futuristic flair

Photograph: By Gregg Richards / Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

8. Festive florals

Photograph: By Gregg Richards / Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

9. A pop of color

Photograph: By Gregg Richards / Courtesy of Brooklyn Public Library

10. Bold bunny