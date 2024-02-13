10 beautiful photos and videos of NYC's major snowstorm

This time, it looks like the snow is sticking.

This is not a drill—it’s actually snowing in New York, and this time, it looks like it’s going to stick. School went remote, trains are delayed, and we’re savoring every second of this delectable pre-Valentine’s gift. According to some predictions, winter storm Lorraine will end up dropping up to half a foot of snow in some parts of the city, which means only one thing for snow-starved New Yorkers: We are so back!

We’re taking advantage of the fact that the snow is still fresh and fluffy, so before it all turns to that grey and brown slush that nightmares are made of, here are some of our favorite pictures and videos from today’s snowfall so far.

1. An aerial view of Central Park

No matter how many times we see aerial photos of Central Park with snow, we’ll never get tired of it. The lakes, the snow-covered branches—it’s Narnia stuck in the middle of Gotham.

Optimum NYC Snow: all on the balconies and in the park, nothing on the streets pic.twitter.com/fFTJVZt5ds — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) February 13, 2024

2. Brooklyn Streets that look like cotton candy

During every big snowfall, there’s a window of time—usually a few hours—when the streets look as fluffy as cotton candy. We’d definitely take a bite if we didn’t know we’d likely get deathly sick.

3. Footage of snow in front of Alwyn Court

Just south of Central Park, Alwyn Court is one of the most stunning apartment buildings in the entire city, and it looks even more stunning behind a curtain of snow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noel Y. Calingasan • NYC (@nyclovesnyc)

4. St. Mary’s Park in the Bronx

St. Mary’s Park in the South Bronx is looking pretty serene and snow sled-able at the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Welcome2TheBronx (@welcome2thebronx)

5. Romney the goat living his best life at the Queens County Farm Museum

Hay all over his coat, smirk on his face… Romney is clearly enjoying the snow today.

We hope everyone is enjoying the snow today — Romney sure is! Grounds are open but please note the Farm Store is closed and we will not be running hayrides. Join us for a wintry farm walk! pic.twitter.com/hO9RsVtCgJ — Queens Farm (@queensfarm) February 13, 2024

6. Kids doing school from home

Back in the day, snow days were just off days and kids weren’t expected to do anything except sit back and watch movies. Nowadays, some kids are required to have remote school. Regardless of your stance on remote school, you have to admit that this kid doing P.E. from home is pretty adorable.

Welcome to remote snowday for NYC Schools…this is remote gym class 😂 pic.twitter.com/pMXboioGWj — Michelle Young (@michelleyoungNY) February 13, 2024

7. A morning jogger

Meanwhile, adults are going on runs by choice. This video proves that nothing will get in the way of our morning jog, not even this record-breaking snowstorm, and that’s beautiful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Zakharin (@alexander_zakharin)

8. Backyard views

There’s something so soothing and inviting about a New York City backyard on a snow day. Just snowy trees and views of your neighbors also enjoying the snow day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poesía + Bipolar (@jackie_loweree)

9. Two snowpeople holding hands in Central Park

Looks like these two snowmen (snowpeople?) already found their date for Valentine’s Day.

☃️ We are snow happy in Central Park! ☃️ pic.twitter.com/mnaKqXParq — Central Park (@CentralParkNYC) February 13, 2024

10. A calm day in the West Village

The West Village is already incredibly romantic on a regular day, so a quiet and serene snow day gives it the perfect vibe to cozy up with someone special.