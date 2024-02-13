Just in case you have the courage to venture outdoors.

The much-anticipated Valentine's Day winter snow storm is here, drenching our town in white powder that looks peacefully beautiful when gazed at from the comfort of our apartments but tends to be a nuisance when venturing outdoors.

We suggest staying home with a cup of hot coffee and an endless Netflix queue on hand, if you can. But if you really have to go out, though, you should be aware of the fact that public transportation is dealing with a lot today, so expect delays to cause problems all around.

Below, we break down the current travel situation.

What's the MTA's subway status today?

Given the fluidity of the situation, we suggest monitoring the NYCT Subway X account for live updates right here.

Generally speaking, local trains are running, albeit with delays.

According to an X post by NYCT Subway, though, some trains are being stored underground on the express track to safeguard them from the weather so you might not be able to take those specific lines.

The MTA’s website is also a good place to check out the situation. At the moment, the site notes that the 1 and L trains are running with delays while the 2, 3, N and E lines are going from express to local. On the F, some stops are being skipped and the Z is not running at all.

You should also be aware of the fact that the PATH Train service from Hoboken to the World Trade Center is currently suspended due to a power issue.

What about NYC bus services?

Given that, unlike the subway, buses run on the currently snow-filled streets, you can expect many more delays to affect the particular service.

Check out the NYCT Bus account on X for the most up-to-date information about the situation or visit the service's bus time website to figure out when the next vehicle will show up at your stop.

Overall, it's not looking so pretty at the moment—at least according to an X post by officials.

"We're running as much service as we can with the bus operators we have available," reads the message.

How long will the snowstorm last in NYC?

It's been snowing for a while now and, although we certainly love the season-appropriate weather, we're starting to worry about how long the storm will actually last—especially since officials are suggesting that this may become the biggest storm that the New York metro area has seen in over two years.

At the moment, we’re seeing between one and a little over two inches of snow per hour across the NYC area.

According to FOX5, we're currently experiencing the most intense portion of the storm, which is expected to slow down around noon.

Stay safe, New Yorkers!