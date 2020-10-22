10 local illustrators perfectly capture how New Yorkers feel about the upcoming election

The 2020 presidential election is right around the corner, and New Yorkers are using their voices and platforms to encourage others to participate in what is one of the most crucial elections to-date.

In the ethers of Instagram, the visual-first app allows information—in expressive form—to circulate quickly. Cunning illustrators across the country have used the medium to put their magic into motion through vibrant, quick-witted graphics. These pieces of shareable art are distributed and reposted on other's pages within seconds—encouraging their own social audience to wake up, take action and make a clear voting plan.

One Brooklyn artist in the roundup of powerful illustrations below is Emmy-award winning animator and artist Mike Perry of Comedy Central’s Broad City. Perry felt so strongly about the power of art in this election that he launched an artist-led social media initiative called “Art of Voting Early” to raise awareness to the importance of voting early.

Other NYC artists included in the mix focus their shareable art around key dates, inspire voters to mail in their ballots or state their support for Biden's candidacy. Check out the original graphics from New York artists below, share them yourself and don't forget to show up to vote sometime between now and November 3. (Already mailed in your ballot? Here's how you can track your ballot online.)

1. Lauren Martin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Martin (@laurenmartin_studio) on Sep 22, 2020 at 7:52am PDT

2. Mike Perry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Perry (@mikeperrystudio) on Sep 29, 2020 at 7:07pm PDT

3. George Boorujy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Boorujy (@georgeboorujy) on Oct 3, 2020 at 5:28am PDT

4. Julia Fletcher

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆ julia fletcher ☆ (@juliafletcherphoto) on Oct 20, 2020 at 11:18am PDT

5. Arielle W.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arielle W. | Brothas N Sistas (@brothas_n_sistas) on Oct 20, 2020 at 9:37am PDT

6. Soft Power Vote

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soft Power Vote (@softpowervote) on Oct 21, 2020 at 6:23am PDT

7. Hyesu Lee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hyesu Lee (@heyheysu) on Oct 14, 2020 at 3:10pm PDT

8. Alexandra Folino

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Folino (@alliefolino) on Oct 5, 2020 at 9:52am PDT

9. Michael Saintil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Saintil (@michaelsaintil) on Oct 5, 2020 at 5:43am PDT

10. Motion Wanderer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motion Wanderer (@motionwanderer) on Oct 5, 2020 at 11:51am PDT

