A foggy day in New York City.
Photograph: By Maria Sbytova via Shutterstock / The fog always adds a little extra magic to the skyline. Here's another foggy day in the city.

10 phenomenal foggy photos of NYC this morning

At least this fog is bringing the spooky energy for Halloween.

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Written by
Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Fog descended across Manhattan early this morning enveloping the island in a spooky, soupy shell—and spurring Instagrammers to snap some spectacular photos of the weather wonder. 

The fog was so thick around New York City early this morning that the visibility dropped to under half a mile in most spots, according to AccuWeather. The sun may show its face today, per New York Metro Weather, but expect a cloudy, damp and drizzly day once again. These photographs make the best of it, though. Here are some of the best local captures of the fog overnight and this morning.

Astoria

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by David Borsay (@dborsay)

Columbia University

Lower Manhattan

Central Park

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Robyn (@robynsnyc)

  

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @oknokatny

Chinatown

George Washington Bridge

Brooklyn Bridge 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jamie (@kingy27nyc)

