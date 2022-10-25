10 phenomenal foggy photos of NYC this morning

Photograph: By Maria Sbytova via Shutterstock / The fog always adds a little extra magic to the skyline. Here's another foggy day in the city.

Fog descended across Manhattan early this morning enveloping the island in a spooky, soupy shell—and spurring Instagrammers to snap some spectacular photos of the weather wonder.

The fog was so thick around New York City early this morning that the visibility dropped to under half a mile in most spots, according to AccuWeather. The sun may show its face today, per New York Metro Weather, but expect a cloudy, damp and drizzly day once again. These photographs make the best of it, though. Here are some of the best local captures of the fog overnight and this morning.

Astoria

Columbia University

Lower Manhattan

Central Park

Chinatown

George Washington Bridge

Brooklyn Bridge

