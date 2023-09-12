The rainbow was a welcome moment of beauty and hope on an otherwise somber day.

Just as the sun was peeking out of the clouds yesterday after a thunderstorm, a double rainbow made a glorious appearance across the city—signaling a moment of hope and peace on an otherwise gloomy day, September 11.

The thunderstorm rolled across the sky, bringing lightning to the boroughs, but when the rainbow appeared, it took New Yorkers by surprise. One by one, people took out their phones and started to record and document the beautiful phenomenon.

Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite videos and photos of the beautiful rainbow that spread across NYC’s sky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Astoria Queens NYC (@astoriaqueensnyc)

The rainbow 🌈 Midtown Yesterday pic.twitter.com/TKHFSB0KQI — 𝕄𝕚𝕤𝕤 𝕂𝕝𝕒𝕣𝕒 𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕤𝕠𝕟 🪷 NYC (@MissKlaraManson) September 12, 2023

On the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a rainbow forms in the sky between One World Trade and the Empire State Building in New York City, Monday evening #NewYorkCity #nyc #newyork @empirestatebldg #sunset @agreatbigcity #NeverForget911 pic.twitter.com/HpUkI7B1Kz — Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) September 11, 2023