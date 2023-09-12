[title]
Just as the sun was peeking out of the clouds yesterday after a thunderstorm, a double rainbow made a glorious appearance across the city—signaling a moment of hope and peace on an otherwise gloomy day, September 11.
The thunderstorm rolled across the sky, bringing lightning to the boroughs, but when the rainbow appeared, it took New Yorkers by surprise. One by one, people took out their phones and started to record and document the beautiful phenomenon.
Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite videos and photos of the beautiful rainbow that spread across NYC’s sky.
The rainbow 🌈 Midtown Yesterday pic.twitter.com/TKHFSB0KQI— 𝕄𝕚𝕤𝕤 𝕂𝕝𝕒𝕣𝕒 𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕤𝕠𝕟 🪷 NYC (@MissKlaraManson) September 12, 2023
On the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a rainbow forms in the sky between One World Trade and the Empire State Building in New York City, Monday evening #NewYorkCity #nyc #newyork @empirestatebldg #sunset @agreatbigcity #NeverForget911 pic.twitter.com/HpUkI7B1Kz— Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) September 11, 2023
What more do you want…..Unicorns? 🤣— Dan Martland (@DanTVusa) September 12, 2023
Rainbows and Lightning all in one frame.
Crazy day of weather!#Nyc #rainbow #lightning 🦄⚡️🌈 pic.twitter.com/L0Agf1Zdw1
The spectacular double rainbow seen over Yorkville, Manhattan on 9/11 2023 after the storm. Adjusted in Lightroom to bring it closer to what was seen in person. #NewYorkCity #NYC @agreatbigcity #DoubleRainbow #Rainbow #Yorkville #Manhattan pic.twitter.com/HOelGAHA2r— Ben Cacace (@NYCbirder) September 11, 2023
The most gorgeous double #rainbow over NYC tonight! 😍 🌈 pic.twitter.com/R1bbbl3hP4— moonlightmedia.eth/tez ☾ (@MoonlightCiara) September 12, 2023
#rainbownyc#rainbow#centralpark#uppereastside#centralparksouth#iloveweather #nyc pic.twitter.com/8SqibqIEye— Mark Kulmer (@RonCakaMark) September 11, 2023
@megkwall a real thing i just saw with my eyes. shot on my iphone. new york city. september 11,2023 🤯 #rainbow #nyc #sept11 #skyline #doublerainbow #mothernature #911 #nycrainbow #miracle ♬ Jacob and the Stone - Emile Mosseri
@katzammuto Just like magic, a rainbow appears above the 911 memorial in New York 🌈❤️ ##911##911memorial##911memorialmuseum##wewillneverforget##wewillalwaysremember##nineeleven##nineelevenmemory##newyork##rainbow##overtherainbow ♬ See You Again (feat. Charlie Puth) - Wiz Khalifa
@lilahkaya0 The most beautiful rainbow I’ve seen in a very long time! #NeverForget #911Aniversary ♬ What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"] - Billie Eilish