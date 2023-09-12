New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The rainbow over NYC from Columbus Circle on September 11, 2023
Photograph: Rossilynne Skena Culgan

10 photos and videos of the stunning double rainbow that appeared last night over NYC

The rainbow was a welcome moment of beauty and hope on an otherwise somber day.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Just as the sun was peeking out of the clouds yesterday after a thunderstorm, a double rainbow made a glorious appearance across the city—signaling a moment of hope and peace on an otherwise gloomy day, September 11.

The thunderstorm rolled across the sky, bringing lightning to the boroughs, but when the rainbow appeared, it took New Yorkers by surprise. One by one, people took out their phones and started to record and document the beautiful phenomenon.

Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite videos and photos of the beautiful rainbow that spread across NYC’s sky.

RECOMMENDED: The 25 best things to do this fall in NYC

@megkwall a real thing i just saw with my eyes. shot on my iphone. new york city. september 11,2023 🤯 #rainbow #nyc #sept11 #skyline #doublerainbow #mothernature #911 #nycrainbow #miracle ♬ Jacob and the Stone - Emile Mosseri
@katzammuto Just like magic, a rainbow appears above the 911 memorial in New York 🌈❤️ ##911##911memorial##911memorialmuseum##wewillneverforget##wewillalwaysremember##nineeleven##nineelevenmemory##newyork##rainbow##overtherainbow ♬ See You Again (feat. Charlie Puth) - Wiz Khalifa
@lilahkaya0 The most beautiful rainbow I’ve seen in a very long time! #NeverForget #911Aniversary ♬ What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"] - Billie Eilish

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.