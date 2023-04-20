10 places spotted lanternfly eggs can be found in NYC

New York's motto is usually "If you see something, say something," but in the summertime, it changes to "If you see a lanternfly, kill it immediately."

Yes, the dreaded insects are back, which means hunting season is here. For those who haven't yet encountered these banes of society, spotted lanternflies are invasive planthoppers native to southeast Asia that magically made their way to NYC in July 2020. (As if we didn't have enough to worry about back then.) The critters are marked by the signature polka-dot-like spots on their wings and also by their penchant for sucking the sap out of every living tree and plant in sight and sucking our sanity out in the process. (Truly, if they weren't so annoying, we'd be impressed.)

The Department of Agriculture and Markets confirmed an active lanternfly infestation throughout New York City last summer, covering all five boroughs as well as surrounding areas like Long Island and upstate New York, and given that temperatures are on the rise, we're likely due for another spotted spread.

The New York City Parks Department has previously even taken to pleading with everyday New Yorkers to help eradicate egg masses and stop the insects from doing more damage. “Harming our city’s wildlife is prohibited, but in an effort to slow the spread of this troublesome species, we are putting out a one-time call: if you see a spotted lanternfly, please squish and dispose of this invasive pest,” reads the agency’s website.

Unfortunately for those of us who wanted to enjoy the warmer weather in NYC, spotted lanternfly eggs hatch in late spring—around May.

Already, Randall’s Island Park and Green-Wood Cemetery have held spotted lanternfly egg hunts to be proactive about the sickening situation.

So where can you spot these little suckers? Keep an eye out for those distinctive white dots at the following locations:

Trees, duh (the buggers are reportedly partial to maples and willows, FYI)

Vehicles (if you're one of the rare New Yorkers who has one)

Outdoor decks (hi, please invite us...after you destroy those gnarly egg masses, of course)

Patios (see above)

Outdoor furniture (which we will happily sit on when you invite us to your patio)

Outdoor sheds and storage structures

Wood fencing

Firewood storage (your apartment has a fireplace?!)

Stone and brick structures

Metal structures like mailboxes and firepits

If you do spot a spotted lanternfly egg mass, scrape the mass off the surface and destroy it in a bucket of hand sanitizer or alcohol. And then get yourself some alcohol of your own for having to deal with such gross shenanigans. Ick!