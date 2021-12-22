10 relatable ways New Yorkers summarize life in NYC

"Just when you thought you had seen it all..."

Frank Sinatra was right when he sang "if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere." It's an age-old adage for those who have come to the Big Apple to make it big, but anyone who's lived in NYC knows life here isn't as glamorous as it looks.

This week, Reddit user mickkb asked New Yorkers "How would you summarize life in NYC in one sentence?" and spurred on tons of relatable answers that have us both laughing and commiserating.

Below are 10 ways New Yorkers on Reddit have summed up life in NYC:

RECOMMENDED: 11 extremely relatable tweets about Omicron in NYC

1. "Just when you thought you had seen it all..."

New York City constantly surprises us—in good and bad ways. We're often cyncial, but every once in a while NYC gives us a good shake, whether it's something we see on the street or overhear on the train. One thing is for sure: it's never boring here.

2. "You'll never be as influential as pizza rat."

We all may want to live the good life, but let's be real—most of us will never reach pizza rat level. The little rascal not only stole a slice, but also our hearts and minds in 2015, forever engraining himself in our collective memory as an iconic New Yorker.

3. "New York, I love you but you're bringing me down."

NYC is the best city in the world but it can be draining, from the rough commutes to the sky-high prices. We won't stop loving the city, but some days we certainly don't like it. The song lyric from LCD Soundsystem is spot on.

4. "Even a simple task, like dropping something off at the dry cleaners or stopping at the bakery, can become epic."

We never know what we're going to get into when we step outside the door. A simple chore could become an all-day affair. Errands could be completely thrown out the window for more fun opportunities. There might be something incredible or shocking along our way that we can't forget. It is just the way of things in NYC.

5. "I just walked out the door and $50 evaporated."

Sometimes it feels like cash just falls out of our pockets. It turns out that living in the World's Greatest City comes with a hefty price tag.

6. "On any given day you either love the city or hate the city, there is no middle-ground."

New Yorkers are a very passionate bunch. It might vary from day to day, but how we feel about the city is always an extreme. We love it with our whole hearts or hate it with a burning passion.

7. "What is that smell??"

We usually find out very quickly.

8. "The whole world in 5 boroughs"

The sheer amount of cultures to be found in NYC is why we love it here. There's always someone to meet, something to learn or new food to try, and beauty to find along the way.

9. "Move, b****, get outta the way."

Ludacris said it the best—just keep moving. And don't stop in the middle of the sidewalk or we will move aggressively around you.

10. "Can I interest you in everything all of the time?"

Taken from Bo Burnham's "Welcome to the Internet," this line also aptly describes NYC with all of its offerings and opportunities. Everything under the sun is here and constantly vying for our attention, from stores selling all sorts of things to advertisements everywhere we look. Like the Netflix special, it's both amazing and a little bit dark.