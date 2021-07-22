New York
Inside Temperance Wine Bar
Inside Temperance Wine Bar

100+ wines are offered by the glass at this new West Village wine bar

Sip your way around the world at Temperance Wine Bar

By
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Taste your way around the world at a new wine bar that offers dozens of international wines, all by the glass.

Temperance Wine Bar (40 Carmine Street), which officially opened yesterday, is a new neighborhood drinking spot with a fun energy and eclectic design featuring local artists. Most importantly, there's plenty to drink.

Owners and friends Jonathan Rexroat and Devin Rochford partnered with sommelier A.J. Ojeda-Pons, previously of The Lambs Club and Mercado Little Spain, to oversee the substantial wine program. Consulting chef Chris Jaeckle created a menu of snacks and small plates to pair with the wines.

At Temperance, Ojeda-Pons has curated an extensive menu of over 100 rotating international wines by the glass, as well as a selection of eight wines on tap. The wines range from affordable to higher-end, featuring classic European producers like Foradori and Clotilde Davenne, wines from New York like Millbrook Estate in the Hudson River Valley and Osmote in the Finger Lakes, wines from across the US like Monte Rio Cellars in California and Day Wines in the Willamette Valley, as well as wines from less traditional wine regions including countries like Morocco, Lebanon and Cyprus, and more. Other wine categories featured include smaller producers, lesser-known grape varieties, natural wines, orange wines, year-round rosés, sherry, sparkling wines from Champagne, and beyond.

Food at Temperance Wine Bar
Food at Temperance Wine Bar

The 55-seat space is designed by Amy Morris of The Morris Project, and features black leather banquettes and plaster blue walls, plus a vintage chrome-accented chandelier from the 1980s.

Temperance's food menu starts with snacks like vegetable crudite with smoked chili aioli; chilled dishes like house-cured sardine and butter bruschetta, Nicoise tartine and Porgy Tiradito with hatch chiles and lime. Hot dishes include duck meatballs, Chihuahua-stuffed Poblano peppers, and sweet and spicy cauliflower

Temperance Wine Bar is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 5pm–11pm.

