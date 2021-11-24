These NYC bars have wine lists that are not to be missed

Whether you're on a first date and looking for somewhere romantic or meeting up with friends to spill the tea, wine bars are a local obsession among New Yorkers. These days we’re finding more obscure lists bedecked with unfamiliar varietals and natural wines all for the taking, and we’re not mad about it.

From a Michelin-starred haven run by a member of LCD Soundsystem to a staunch Tribeca hangout, these are the wine bars worth seeking out in New York City.

