Back when it opened in 2015, June helped put natural wine on Brooklynites’ radar. Today, interesting bottles continue to add to the allure of the ’20s-era Midnight in Paris vibes. With its curved oxblood banquettes, globe light fixtures and stemmed glasses hanging over a marble bar top, June is endlessly romantic.
Whether you're on a first date and looking for somewhere romantic or meeting up with friends to spill the tea, wine bars are a local obsession among New Yorkers. These days we’re finding more obscure lists bedecked with unfamiliar varietals and natural wines all for the taking, and we’re not mad about it.
From a Michelin-starred haven run by a member of LCD Soundsystem to a staunch Tribeca hangout, these are the wine bars worth seeking out in New York City.
RECOMMENDED: More of the best bars in NYC