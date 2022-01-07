11 beautiful photos of NYC's first snowfall

NYC got more than five inches of snow!

In the dead of night, when most of us were sleeping, snow, finally, silently fell on NYC.

This morning, New Yorkers woke up to more than five inches of snow on their fire escapes, windows and cars. It was a winter wonderland on borrowed time—the sun has finally made its much-needed return, slowly melting away the fluffy stuff. The universe threw us a bone giving us our first snow on a now-sunny Friday!

To celebrate our first snow, we've rounded up some of the most beautiful photos of the snow New Yorkers posted on Instagram this morning.

