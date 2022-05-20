11 interesting works to catch at Frieze Art Fair this weekend

[title]
Walking through a pretty massive art fair and trying to point out the most interesting works is an arduous and very personal task. Art, after all, is a subjective craft.
Which is all to say: every single piece at Frieze Art Fair, the festival of contemporary art that this year has taken over The Shed in Hudson Yards through May 22, is worth gazing at. From eclectic sculptures to more traditional paintings and exciting—and pretty massive!—installations, the space is filled with beautiful works from a variety of artists and galleries.
Below are some of our (subjectively, personal) favorites: