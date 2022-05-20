11 interesting works to catch at Frieze Art Fair this weekend

The international contemporary art fair takes on The Shed in Hudson Yards through Sunday.

Walking through a pretty massive art fair and trying to point out the most interesting works is an arduous and very personal task. Art, after all, is a subjective craft.

Which is all to say: every single piece at Frieze Art Fair, the festival of contemporary art that this year has taken over The Shed in Hudson Yards through May 22, is worth gazing at. From eclectic sculptures to more traditional paintings and exciting—and pretty massive!—installations, the space is filled with beautiful works from a variety of artists and galleries.

Below are some of our (subjectively, personal) favorites:

1. "Fantasia #2" by Anthony Akinbola

Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

2. "Drinking Fountains, Mobile, Alabama" by Gordon Parks

Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

3. "Don't be mad UPS is hiring: The storm" by Alvaro Barrington

Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

4. "Who's Whoggenheim Whoseum?" by Simon Fujiwara

Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

5. "It's Me" by Paola Pivi

Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

6. "Écorché" by Marsha Pels

Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

7. "The Garden of Desolation" by Homa Delvaray

Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

8. "Untitled" by Rodney Graham

Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

9. "Study for the Assist" by Ernie Barnes

Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

10. "Fragmented star (typographical)" by Carlos Amorales

Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

11. "Untitled" by Raymond Saunders