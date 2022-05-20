New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Drinking Fountains, Mobile, Alabama by Gordon Parks
Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

11 interesting works to catch at Frieze Art Fair this weekend

The international contemporary art fair takes on The Shed in Hudson Yards through Sunday.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Walking through a pretty massive art fair and trying to point out the most interesting works is an arduous and very personal task. Art, after all, is a subjective craft. 

Which is all to say: every single piece at Frieze Art Fair, the festival of contemporary art that this year has taken over The Shed in Hudson Yards through May 22, is worth gazing at. From eclectic sculptures to more traditional paintings and exciting—and pretty massive!—installations, the space is filled with beautiful works from a variety of artists and galleries.

Below are some of our (subjectively, personal) favorites:

1. "Fantasia #2" by Anthony Akinbola

"Fantasia #2" by Anthony Akinbola
Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

2. "Drinking Fountains, Mobile, Alabama" by Gordon Parks

Drinking Fountains, Mobile, Alabama by Gordon Parks
Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

3. "Don't be mad UPS is hiring: The storm" by Alvaro Barrington

"Don't be mad UPS is hiring: The storm" by Alvaro Barrington
Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

4. "Who's Whoggenheim Whoseum?" by Simon Fujiwara

"Who's Whoggenheim Whoseum?" by Simon Fujiwara
Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

5. "It's Me" by Paola Pivi

"It's Me" by Paola Pivi
Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

6. "Écorché" by Marsha Pels

"Écorché" by Marsha Pels
Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

7. "The Garden of Desolation" by Homa Delvaray

"The Garden of Desolation" by Homa Delvaray
Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

8. "Untitled" by Rodney Graham

"Untitled" by Rodney Graham
Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

9. "Study for the Assist" by Ernie Barnes

"Study for the Assist" by Ernie Barnes
Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

10. "Fragmented star (typographical)" by Carlos Amorales

"Fragmented star (typographical" by Carlos Amorales
Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

11. "Untitled" by Raymond Saunders

"Untitled" by Raymond Saunders
Photograph: Anna Rahmanan

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.