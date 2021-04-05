12 gorgeous photos of cherry blossoms in NYC right now

The striking trees are in full bloom all over the city.

Though we’re currently in the thick of spring in NYC, most of us aren’t traveling around the city in a way that we normally do this time of year. As a result, there’s a good chance you may have missed some of the traditional harbingers of spring in the city such as blossoming tulips, short shorts in Hell’s Kitchen and, of course, the city’s many striking cherry blossoms.

Haven’t had a chance to get out for a stroll to view the blossoms? Live vicariously through the photos of the gorgeous pink blooms below. They should also give you some tips on where to head ASAP if you want to take in the trees for yourself. (We’ve also got a full list of where to see cherry blossoms in NYC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEW YORK CITY | TRAVEL (@newyorkliebe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abyss (@pemmy2001)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York City / Gigi A (@gigi.nyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanmaya Godbole (@hernewyorkedit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selvon Ramsawak (@selvon.nef)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Botanic Garden (@brooklynbotanic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randall's Island Park Alliance (@randallsisland)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riverside Park Conservancy (@riversideparknyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pretty City New York (@prettycitiesnewyork)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maitri & Ari (@honeyidressedthepug)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Sward (@fool_4_music)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moon Unit the Clefairy (@moonunit_theclefairy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mywanderfullife (@myw.anderfullife)

