The best places to see cherry blossoms in NYC
See cherry blossoms in NYC at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Central Park, New York Botanic Garden and at these spots
Best places to see cherry blossoms
1. Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
Flushing Meadows-Corona Park has a gorgeous spray of blooms that encircle the former World's Fair site, including the Astro View Towers and the Unisphere as well as the Queens Museum and Queens Theatre.
2. Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Brooklyn Botanic Garden usually has a Sakura Matsuri Festival, the most lavish celebration of cherry blossoms in New York City, but this year, you'll walk its gardens without the hubbub. The blooms, of which there are 26 varieties, show up in late March or early April through mid-May.
3. Central Park
While discovering winding trails, rocks and streams, you'll spot cherry blossoms around the bridal path at 90th Street, East Drive at 66th Street, the east side of the Boathouse at 74th Street, the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir, and Cherry Hill mid-park at 72nd Street. And spot them across from Belvedere Castle, because the only thing that makes a castle more magical is princess-pink blossoms.
4. Randalls Island Park
Located on the East River between East Harlem, the South Bronx and Astoria, Queens, this park offers waterfront views of the East River along its western shoreline, which also features cherry blossoms that you can admire while cycling or walking the pedestrian trails.
5. Roosevelt Island
This narrow piece of land in the middle of the East River is crawling with beautiful cherry blossoms, giving you a perfect frame for your photos of the Manhattan skyline. And thanks to the boxy red tram that glides above the water, the island may be one of the only locations in New York that is a joy to get to on public transportation.
6. New York Botanical Garden
This 50-acre forest features some of the oldest trees in the city, which just so happens to include quite a few cherry blossoms for your photo-snapping pleasure.
7. Green-Wood Cemetery
Walk around this popular Brooklyn attraction and you'll discover trees with gorgeous pink flowers creating enchanting views. On a walk along Battle Avenue, you’ll find both pink and white blossoms framing the mausoleums.
8. Riverside Park
Did you know this park has its own Cherry Walk? The trees on the four-mile path along the Hudson River were gifted from the Committee of Japanese Residents of New York decades ago, and you can spot them between 100th and 125th streets.
9. Cadman Plaza Park
Directly next to this park’s grand Brooklyn War Memorial monument is a lovely, fully-sprouted cherry blossom tree. Walk over to the statue of the female with a child to find the blossoms—and pay your respects to the Brooklyn residents who served in World War II.
10. Snug Harbor Cultural Center
Spread across 83 acres, the area boasts an enormous botanical garden and cultural center surrounded by cobblestone streets and tiny paths of Victorian and Tudor homes. One of the most popular attractions here is the Chinese Scholar’s Garden, fitted with magnificent rocks meant to resemble mountains inspired by the poetry and paintings of Confucian, Buddhist and Taoist monks, as well as a bamboo forest path and Koi-filled pond. This garden in particular is where to find the best blooms.
