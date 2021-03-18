Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right The best places to see cherry blossoms in NYC
Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Photograph: Jena Cumbo

The best places to see cherry blossoms in NYC

See cherry blossoms in NYC at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Central Park, New York Botanic Garden and at these spots

By Shaye Weaver
Advertising
Cherry blossoms will be blooming later this month in NYC and we're so ready! Since the Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden isn't on the calendar this year, here are few other popular New York attractions boasting those pink-petal, Japanese shrubs. From the best NYC parks to hidden spots around town, here’s where you can gaze at the flowers. Take the perfect warm-weather-ready photo for your Instagram feed and get ready for the best things to do in spring.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to March in New York City

Best places to see cherry blossoms

Advertising

3. Central Park

Things to do Walks and tours
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Abyss (@pemmy2001)

While discovering winding trails, rocks and streams, you'll spot cherry blossoms around the bridal path at 90th Street, East Drive at 66th Street, the east side of the Boathouse at 74th Street, the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir, and Cherry Hill mid-park at 72nd Street. And spot them across from Belvedere Castle, because the only thing that makes a castle more magical is princess-pink blossoms.

Read more
Advertising

5. Roosevelt Island

Attractions Public spaces Roosevelt Island

This narrow piece of land in the middle of the East River is crawling with beautiful cherry blossoms, giving you a perfect frame for your photos of the Manhattan skyline. And thanks to the boxy red tram that glides above the water, the island may be one of the only locations in New York that is a joy to get to on public transportation.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Advertising

9. Cadman Plaza Park

Attractions Parks and gardens Downtown Brooklyn
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @ehnyc

Directly next to this park’s grand Brooklyn War Memorial monument is a lovely, fully-sprouted cherry blossom tree. Walk over to the statue of the female with a child to find the blossoms—and pay your respects to the Brooklyn residents who served in World War II.

Read more

10. Snug Harbor Cultural Center

Attractions Parks and gardens Staten Island

Spread across 83 acres, the area boasts an enormous botanical garden and cultural center surrounded by cobblestone streets and tiny paths of Victorian and Tudor homes. One of the most popular attractions here is the Chinese Scholar’s Garden, fitted with magnificent rocks meant to resemble mountains inspired by the poetry and paintings of Confucian, Buddhist and Taoist monks, as well as a bamboo forest path and Koi-filled pond. This garden in particular is where to find the best blooms.

Read more
Book online
Show more

Looking for more outdoor spots in NYC?

Recommended

    You may also like

      Advertising