Timeout

American Horror Story
Photograph: Courtesy of FX

12 hilarious reactions to 'American Horror Story: New York City'

Our very own city will be the subject of Ryan Murphy's next project.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
It's (sort of) official: the next season of Ryan Murphy's popular American Horror Story anthology series will focus on our very own New York City. 

Expected to premiere on October 19 on FX, the eleventh season of the show will likely star returning cast members Billie Lourd, Patti LuPone, Sandra Bernhard and Zachary Quinto. We say "likely" because no official announcement regarding the full cast has yet been made, but the actors have been spotted filming around town. 

Word on the street is that the new episodes will be set in the 1980s and focus on a single plot line.

"What I can tell you is that the concept for season 11 is one story," said John Landgraf, the chairman of FX, to TheWrap back in February of 2021. "It actually takes place in different timelines but it’s one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle and an end, like many of the prior stories."

In true New York style, folks have been taking to Twitter to dissect the actual horrors plaguing city dwellers—suggesting sarcastic takes and potential story lines that would befit a TV show named American Horror Story: New York City.

Below, some of our very favorite tweets, which are basically a grouping of only-in-New-York nightmares:

