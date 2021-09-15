12 must-watch TikToks from Broadway’s big night back!

They all capture the energy and pure joy of the Great White Way's big return.

Broadway is back and no one is more excited than the users of TikTok. That includes performers, stagehands and theatre fans who absolutely could not wait to sit in a seat in an esteemed Times Square theater once again. Yes, filming is banned during Broadway performances, but some people just couldn't contain their excitement and captured it to share.

These are the best TikToks capturing the energy and pure joy of Broadway's big return on Tuesday, September 14. And if you're ready to get in on the action, these are all the tickets to Broadway shows you can buy for the remainder of 2021.

Lin-Manuel Miranda sang "New York, New York" outside with Broadway stars

The crowd at Hamilton couldn't stop cheering

Hadestown took the applause all the way out to 48th Street



...And partied with fans (we have serious FOMO)

The Wicked audience went wild

The first "Defying Gravity" in 18 months brought chills

"Circle of Life" brought The Lion King house down

Waitress fans clapped all the way through the mask mandate announcement

"All That Jazz" earned a long, long applause

Diversity was celebrated on stage

Fans broke out themed masks (for PPE, not costuming)

Friends cheered on their friends returning to the stage