Broadway
12 must-watch TikToks from Broadway’s big night back!

They all capture the energy and pure joy of the Great White Way's big return.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Broadway is back and no one is more excited than the users of TikTok. That includes performers, stagehands and theatre fans who absolutely could not wait to sit in a seat in an esteemed Times Square theater once again. Yes, filming is banned during Broadway performances, but some people just couldn't contain their excitement and captured it to share. 

These are the best TikToks capturing the energy and pure joy of Broadway's big return on Tuesday, September 14. And if you're ready to get in on the action, these are all the tickets to Broadway shows you can buy for the remainder of 2021. 

Lin-Manuel Miranda sang "New York, New York" outside with Broadway stars

@thebackstageblonde

😭 #broadwayisback #broadwayreopening #wickedbroadway #hamiltonbroadway #thelionkingbroadway

♬ original sound - teale dvornik

The crowd at Hamilton couldn't stop cheering

@ambernicoleardolino

can u even believe we got here ❤️ #18months #theworldturnedupsidedown #historyishappening #hamilton #broadwaysback

♬ original sound - amberardolino

Hadestown took the applause all the way out to 48th Street

@hadestownmusical

Post first performance celebration… we took the party to 48th Street! #SpringHasComeAgain (🎥: @theatermania ) #broadway #hadestown #nyc #musicals

♬ original sound - Hadestown

...And partied with fans (we have serious FOMO)

@kaylathemusical

@hadestownmusical #BroadwayIsBack #Theatrekid

♬ original sound - kayla 🍒

The Wicked audience went wild

@broadway._.fan

The opening of wicked back on broadway in about an year 😭#foryoupage #wickedthemusical #broadway #wicked #viral

♬ dance(256762) - TimTaj

The first "Defying Gravity" in 18 months brought chills

@tiktoktravie

Theatre is back! #Wicked #WickedTheMusical #broadway#theatre #theatrekid #bwayvideos #bway #fyp #defyinggravity #elphaba #musicaltheatre #magic

♬ original sound - Travis

"Circle of Life" brought The Lion King house down

@theatrenerd0

Part 2 is up!!!! #thelionking#thelionkingmusic#thelionkingbroadway#thecircleoflife#lionking#lionkingbroadway#broadway#musical

♬ original sound - Theatrenerd0💗💗💗

Waitress fans clapped all the way through the mask mandate announcement

@waitressmusical

May we all be so lucky! #waitressmusical #broadwayisback #broadway #musicaltheatre @sarabareilles

♬ original sound - Waitress Musical 🥧

"All That Jazz" earned a long, long applause

@chicagomusical

That Jazz! #broadway #chicagomusical #broadwayisback #musicaltheatre #biancamarroquin

♬ original sound - Chicago the Musical | Broadway

Diversity was celebrated on stage

@theatreislife

A lot to celebrate! #broadwayisback #broadway #theatre #theatrenews #wickedbroadway #bway #musicaltheatre #musicals

♬ original sound - Kate

Fans broke out themed masks (for PPE, not costuming) 

@cassandra_cavallaro

Broadway is back 🎭 #nyc #broadway #musicaltheatre

♬ STAY - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Friends cheered on their friends returning to the stage 

@candidky

See you soon NYC 🍎✨ #broadwayisback #satine #moulinrouge #moulinrougebroadway

♬ original sound - MR!TM on Broadway

