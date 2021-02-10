13 amazing NYC hotel deals you should take advantage of right now

You can stay at the city's best hotels for a lot, lot less money than usual right now.

January and February are always the slowest time of the year when it comes to the best hotels in NYC with plenty of deals to go around. This year, however, with tourism to NYC still way down there are even better deals than usual. Check out 13 of the best deals you can currently get at some of the city's best hotels.

1. Arlo Hotels

30 percent off

Ok now this is a good deal! You can currently “celebrate Valentine’s Day” all winter long by booking rooms up to 30 percent off at both the Arlo’s Soho and NoMad locations. The Arlo Soho was really ahead of the whole “eating inside greenhouses” trend with one of their more recent courtyard installations and now you can book dinner for you and your pod inside of an actual cabin. (Talk about a cozy winter night out!)

Find out more



2. The Carlyle

Stay two nights, get the third one free

That’s right, you can currently book a three-night stay at one of New York’s most iconic hotels at roughly 33.3 percent off. Book two nights at the Upper East Side hotel and you get a third one free. (The offer is valid on all rooms except Classic Rooms.)

Find out more



3. The Beekman

50 percent off suites, 30 percent off rooms

The gloriously renovated Beekman Hotel is a slice of Old New York in the middle of the Financial District. (It’s worth a stay just to check out the breathtaking atrium.) Currently, they’re offering a whopping 50 percent off suites at the hotel through April 30. Other rooms are being offered at 30 percent off.

Find out more



4. The William Vale

20 percent off

The main draw at this North Brooklyn hotel? The stunning views which you can take in from the private balconies off of every single one of its units. A current deal is offering 20 percent off its lowest available rates, room upgrade and late check-out. While you’re there, be sure to check out the private ice rink-adjacent rooftop chalets and on-site winter spa.

Find out more

5. The Knickerbocker Hotel

20 percent off

This art deco stunner is one of the best hotels in New York, a feat even more impressive since it’s located on 42nd St smack dab in the middle of Times Square. Right now, you can take advantage of a “winter exclusive” offering up to 20 percent off its gorgeous rooms.

Find out more

6. The Standard High Line

Stay two nights, get the third one free

The High Line has been one of the city’s many parks that New Yorkers have been turning to during lockdown over the last year. Now, you can stay literally on the park for roughly 33.3 percent off. Currently, you can get three days for the price of two any day of the week.

Find out more

7. Freehand

30 percent off if you stay for a week

Broken Shaker may still be closed, but Freehand still offers amazing rooms at a similarly amazing location in the middle of Manhattan. Right now, you can get 30 percent off your stay if you’re booking for longer than a week—perfect if you or someone you know is looking for an extended NYC hotel stay.

Find out more

8. The Dominick

30 percent off suites

This gorgeous hotel in Soho offers some amazing views of the city from floor-to-ceiling windows. (This is the hotel that used to be the Trump Soho in case you’re trying to place.) They’re offering 30 percent off their luxury suites at the moment.

Find out more

9. Times Square Edition

Save 20 percent if you book 14 days in advance

This impressive property from Ian Schrager is offering a great deal if you’re willing to plan a bit in advance. If you book at least 14 days in advance, you can get 20 percent off your stay. A stay in the luxuriously appointed rooms would still make for a great staycation even with the on-site food and beverage operations currently shuttered.

Find out more

10. 1 Hotel Central Park

30 percent off

Central Park is gorgeous anytime of year, even in winter. You can stay just a few blocks from the iconic green space at 1 Hotel Central Park at a discount by taking advantage of their current “Winter Solstice” offer. The hotel’s offering up to 30 percent off your stay and makes a donation to Housing Works on your behalf.

Find out more

11. Mondrian Park Avenue

21 percent off your stay

Kick your 2021 off with a taste of luxury (or a whole weekend feast of it) with a stay at the Mondrian Park Avenue. If you book a stay by February 12, you’ll get 21 percent off your stay.

Find out more

12. The Mark

Stay three nights, get the fourth one free

Treat yourself to stay at one of New York’s best new hotels for 25 percent off! If you book three nights at the moment, you can get a fourth night free. If you need a last-minute Valentine’s Day idea, they’re also offering a fun Valentine’s Weekend package.

Find out more

13. The Benjamin

Get 25 percent off a weekend stay

The Benjamin is offering a lot of great targeted offers at the moment but the most general one is 25 percent off a weekend stay of at least two nights. Looking to escape your apartment for a weekend? Book a stay for a short, relaxed, sophisticated escape.

Find out more



