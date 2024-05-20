New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Brooklyn Half 2024
Photograph: Marathon FOTO

13 awesome marathon pictures from this weekend's Brooklyn Half

According to officials, this was the biggest Brooklyn Half ever!

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

This past weekend, over 28,000 very fit New Yorkers participated in the Brooklyn Half, the 13.1-mile-long marathon that starts off at the Brooklyn Museum, proceeds through Prospect Park and ends on the Coney Island boardwalk, a route that turns the feat of physical prowess into a proper tour of the borough. 

A bit about the name of the event: organized by New York Road Runners, this specific marathon is actually called Brooklyn Half—a clear distinction from the Brooklyn Half Marathon that is put on by NYCRuns. The two organizations are actually in litigation in connection to their similar moniker: New York Road Runners has sued NYCRuns, claiming its marathon's name is "misleading consumers and capitalizing on the goodwill in the Brooklyn Half."

Whatever the name, one thing is for certain: all the folks participating in either run are at peak athletic form, clear examples of what humans can accomplish when putting their mind (and training schedules) to it. 

Here are some of the best photos from this weekend's Brooklyn Half:

Brooklyn Half 2024
Photograph: Marathon FOTO
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JOYCE B. (@joycerun13)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashley Mateo (@ashleymateo)

Brooklyn Half 2024
Photograph: Marathon FOTO

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.