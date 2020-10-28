13 gorgeous shots of full moons rising over New York City

[title]
Halloween will be extra spooky this year (not just because it's 2020) with a Hunter's Blue Moon rising on Saturday morning.
At 10:51am, the full moon will hit peak illumination, glowing a golden hue before transitioning to a bright white. You likely won't really see it until it rises at 6:13pm, though.
Why is it called a "blue moon" if it's not blue, you ask?
It was a "calendrical goof" made in Sky & Telescope magazine in March 1946 that took off, according to The Washington Post.
The first full moon after the harvest moon (which happened on October 1 this year) is always called a "hunter's moon," since that is the time of year when everyone is stocking up for the long winter ahead, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.
The upcoming full moon is also a micro moon, meaning that it is at its farthest point away from the Earth and looks smaller and a little less bright than a supermoon.
Indeed, a blue moon happens rarely—"once in a blue moon" as they say. The next one isn't expected until August 30, 2023. Even rarer is a full moon on Halloween, which happens every 19 years, the Old Farmer's Almanac says. So, we won't see this again until 2039.
Blue moons on Halloween only happen at most four times in a century.
To celebrate this rare occurrence, we've rounded up a handful of gorgeous photographs of full moons rising over NYC:
View this post on Instagram
Tonight's full moon! aka the Thunder moon 🌝 I've always wanted to capture a full moon rising alongside the Empire State Building. It feels nice to finally have it ✌️ ----- thank you @mpixfans for featuring this photo 💚 • • • • #primeshot #worldprime #ilovenyc #exploreeverything #exploretocreate #skylovers #skyporn #fullmoon #ig_masterpiece #weehawken #njshooterz #ipulledoverforthis #itsamazingoutthere #fullmoonNyc #astrophotography #nightphotography #nightshooters #nightsky #nyc #nycprimeshot #apod #nightshooters #skyline #njdotcom #nycskyline #nikonnofilter #newyorker #esb #iloveny
View this post on Instagram
There are two full moons this month! Here's the first one rising over NYC, as seen from Jersey City. The only skyscraper I can name in this shot is 432 Park Avenue. Can you name more of the historic and new buildings in this photo? . . Follow @jsafoto for more! . . Camera: Lumix G85 . . Lens: 100-300mm . . #lumixmoment #wherelumixgoes @lumix @lumixusa @panasonic . . #newyork #newjersey #newyorkcity #jerseycity #ig_newyorkcity #newyorkig #explorenewyork #explorenyc #nycprimeshot #newyorkcityphotography #nycphotography #nycshots #jerseycitylife #jerseycitynj #nj_shooterz #ny_shooters #weehawken #weehawkenwaterfront #fox5ny #fullmoonnyc #parkavenue #parkavenuenyc #online_newyork #nycskyscrapers #octoberfullmoon #moonlovers #njshooterz . . @njshooterz @newjerseyisbeautiful @njspots @just_newjersey @only_in_new_jersey @jersey_shore_exposure @nycprimeshot @icapture_nyc @nyc_explorers @online_newyork @newyorkarea @ig__newyork @newyork_world @ig__newyork @ig_captured @ig_nycity @usaprimeshot @visit.the.states @_iloveusa @america_states @igs_america @ig_worldclub @ig_unitedstates_ @us_loverss @statueoflibertynyc @statueellisnps @new_york_365 @world.shooters @skylinesandhorizons @worldshares @ig_worldclub @world_inside @worldprimeshot @visitworldbest @jerseycity.newjersey
View this post on Instagram
The Harvest Moon rises behind The Statue of Liberty of New York City as seen from the Liberty State Park in New Jersey, United States on October 1, 2020. . . . . . @tayfuncoskun.aa @anadoluajansi @anadoluagency . . . . . . . #harvestmoon #fullmoon #fullmoonnyc #statueofliberty #nycphotographer #nycviews #photojournalism #tayfuncoskun #dolunay #timeoutshare
View this post on Instagram
🌝 . “When you get caught between the Moon and New York City I know it's crazy, but it's true If you get caught between the Moon and New York City The best that you can do The best that you can do is fall in love.” . - Arthur’s Theme Song #fullmoonnyc #harvestmoon # #christophercross #nyc
View this post on Instagram
PeekabooMoon - Easter colors #hobokenfullmoon #pier13hoboken #vickyphotoart #vickybenitez #bluemoon #fullmoonmarch2018 #fullmoon #moon #fullmoonny #fullmoonnyc #fullmoonhoboken #nyclife #nyclove #newyork_instagram #fullmoon fullmoon #manhattanviews #nyc #newyorkcitytrip #newyorkcitylife #empirestatefullmoon #newyorkcity #abc7ny #photography #fox5ny #nbc4ny
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Good Night New York ─────────────────────── ◦ Camera: @canonusa EOS 6D ◦ Lens: Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM ◦ Exposure: 2" ◦ F-stop: f/5.6 ◦ ISO: 200 ◦ Location: Queens, NY ─────────────────────── #newyorkphoto #icapture_nyc #thebestdestinations #iloveny #worldprime #ig_americas #ig_northamerica #timeoutnewyork #mycity_life #inspiring_photography_admired #newyorklike #topnewyorkphoto #city_of_newyork #nypostnyc #thisisnewyorkcity #nyloveyou #nycdotgram #weekly_feature #nycbuildings #ig_myshot #nydngram #newyorker #icapture_raw #ig_shotz #igersusa #TeamCanon #newyorkster
View this post on Instagram
De volta a NY... E com essa linda noite de lua cheia 😍🇺🇸 Back to NYC on a full moon night... (@russs.nyc - great pic) #lovenyc #fullmoonnyc #manhattan #backtonyc #newyorkcity #newyork #bestcity #bigapple #enjoynyc #tipsnyc #bestofnyc #fullmoon #instagramnyc #amazing #nyc #ilovenyc #statueofliberty
View this post on Instagram
George Washington bridge #nyc #nyclife #nycskyline #nyc #nyclife #urbanlife #citylife #cityscape #lensonstreets #urbanlife #cityscapesnyc #georgewashingtonbridge #nycnight ##nycatnight #fullmoon #fullmoonnyc#nycfullmoon #gwb #dream_new_york #newyorkcity #newyork #newyorktrip #_explorenewyorkcity_ #newyork_instagram
View this post on Instagram
