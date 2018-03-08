15 awesome things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 9

Sonder: An Art Show for Vivid and Complex Minds at various locations; 6pm; free

Teenage arbiters of culture Emma Orland and Carolyn Hallock launch the second edition of their youth-focused multimedia exhibition, which features zines, paintings, photography and other personal work from over 50 developing artists. The opening reception on Friday March 9 features drinks, vittles and music. 164 Orchard Street.

RECCOMENDED: Full guide to things to do in NYC this weekend

Nerd Nite Littlefield; 7pm; $10–$14

Brooklyn’s most badass dorks convene at this rad night of trivia and presentations. Test your knowledge (and maybe win a prize) with trivia at 7pm, or grab a ticket for the presentations alone and show up at 8:05pm to hear well-researched lectures on galactic travel, video game preservation and parks.

The 24 Hour Game Rockefeller Center; 4pm; free

Before their season officially opens, the New York Football Club welcomes 500 New Yorkers to the field for a full day's worth of kicking the ball around. Coaches and players from the team will be on hand to help you through a constantly-rotating five-on-five game, along with a DJ to keep the crowd in high spirits. Pack snacks—you're in for a wild, sweaty night.

BAM Radio Love Fest Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM); 7:30pm; $25–$65

Podcast lovers, here's your chance to see how the sausage gets made. BAM presents its fifth annual celebration of outstanding radio programs, kicking off Wed 7 with fantasy-fiction icon Neil Gaiman discussing his creative process with NPR's On the Media host Brooke Gladstone. Thu 8 features a behind-the-scenes look at investigative journalism show S-Town and Fri 9 welcomes science superstar Neil deGrasse Tyson to the stage. To close things out, spend an evening with This American Life host Ira Glass or take in stories from talented tellers with The Moth.

New York Antiquarian Book Fair Park Avenue Armory; noon; $25, run of show $40, students $10

If you’ve got a thing for musty old books, this is your fair, with literary works from approximately 200 vendors displayed inside one of NYC’s grandest halls. Look out for tomes dating back to the 14th century, including illuminated books of hours and other hidden gems.

Pregame Your Brain Caveat; 6pm; free

This brainy happy hour invites experts to gather around the bar to share knowledge, games and trivia centered on a fascinating­—and often esoteric—topic. At March 16's "Your Brain on Sex, Drugs, and Rock & Roll" edition, learn how your favorite vices stimulate your brain.

Tune-Yards + Shabazz Palaces Brooklyn Steel; 8pm; $31

Merrill Garbus—an Afrobeat-inspired pop experimentalist whose vocal gymnastics never fail to impress—airs inventive tunes from her recent LP, I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life, with some sure-to-be-fabulous stagings. Though the artist describes the new record as turning “inward,” we nonetheless anticipate a sweaty dance party to ensue.

Sat 10

A Very Buffy Prom The West End; 10p; $20 plus two-drink minimum, cash only

Embrace full ’90s glamour at this sendup to the devilish denizens of Sunnydale, California, courtesy of the Campy Cabaret. Witness outrageous musical performances and burlesque acts inspired by Buffy's demon-slaying exploits, try some spiked Prom punch, and enter the costume contest for the chance to win a class protector award. Make sure you still fit in your leather pants.

Celebrity Autobiography The Triad; 7pm; $40–$60 plus two-drink minimum

The only thing thing better than reading a celebrity's innermost thoughts is having a comedian read them to you. Major comedic actors prick the bubble of autobiographical puffery by performing droll, verbatim readings from stars' memoirs in Eugene Pack’s acclaimed series. The cast on March 5 comprises John Fugelsang, Janeane Garofalo, Jackie Hoffman, Susan Lucci, Eugene Pack, Dayle Reyfel and Alan Zweibel; the March 10 edition also includes Fugelsang, Garofalo, Pack and Reyfel, joined by Cady Huffman and Ralph Macchio.

Trump Lear Under St. Mark’s; 2pm; $20

You may know David Carl from his portrayal of Gary Busey in his standout one-man comedy show, David Carl’s Celebrity One-Man Hamlet. Now Carl plays an actor named Carl David (try to keep up), who evokes the wrath of the President by depicting Donald Trump in a solo version of King Lear, Shakespeare's portrait of a senescent ruler whose vanity tears his country apart. Count on an uncanny performance from this virtuoso.

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark Terminal 5; 7pm; $30

The ’80s new-wave stars Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark returned last year with The Punishment of Luxury including The Punishment of Luxury: B-Sides/Bonus Material. Catch the English electronic rockers in action at Terminal 5 on March 10.

Postmen: An Hour of Sketch Comedy Union Hall; 10pm; $8, at the door $10

Come delight in the giddy, glorious gooniness of the Postmen—Matt Barats, Carmen Christopher and Anthony Oberbeck—as they return with hilariously off-putting sketches at their delightful monthly hour-long show. Jacqueline Novak joins in on the high jinks. Count on nonstop laughs from these seasoned comics.

Sun 11

Annual St. Patrick’s Day Open Day Irish Arts Center; noon; free

The Irish Arts Center opens its doors for an Irish extravaganza, filled with authentic music, dances, craft workshops and delicious tea. Learn to play the tin-whistle, get your face painted, experiment with tap-dancing, or simply sit back and watch the artists perform at this celebration of Irish culture.

Shady Ladies of the Met Museum The Metropolitan Museum of Art; 2:15pm; $59

Discover the true stories behind the muses of some of the Met's most fabulous artworks, including nude models in Ancient Greece, Venetian poets and courtesans, and the true identity of John Singer Sargent's Madame X.

Free Puppies: A Stand Up Comedy Show for People Who Like Puppies The Lantern Comedy Club; 6pm; free

At this undeniably chipper show, some of our favorite comics wreak dark havoc over a range of topics (including puppies). This month, host Laurel Cummings invites Katie Hannigan, Tom Thakker, Dan LeMorte, Tim Dillon and Drew Michaels to the mic.