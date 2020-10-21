The best things to do in NYC this weekend
The best things to do in NYC this weekend includes fall foliage walks at Brooklyn Botanic Garden, a pizza speakeasy and more
Looking for the best things to do in NYC this weekend? You can celebrate the cooler weather by exploring plenty of fall-fun across the city, including exploring autumnal colors at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, booking a private heated igloo on a rooftop and trying pizza at a secret speakeasy inside of a bagel shop. Whatever you do, get out there and make it a fall weekend to remember.
Things to do in NYC this weekend
1. Lewis Miller Ralph Lauren Flower Flash
Herald Square is going to bloom with a Lewis Miller Flower Flash on Friday for the 20th anniversary of the Pink Pony Campaign by Ralph Lauren. The public can head over to the Macy's area to actually pick flowers from the flash, which will feature 20 shades of pink florals, including roses and peonies—two key notes in the ROMANCE Pink Pony Edition fragrance by Ralph Lauren.
The flash will be ongoing from 7am to 5pm, but you may want to head over early to 35th Street and 7th Avenue to make sure you get your flowers.
2. Free self-guided art tours at Industry City
Industry City just unveiled five new murals and launched a free walking tour that covers all 14 in its collection, including the acclaimed full-façade mural by Camile Walala. Visitors will be directed across three courtyards that'll highlight the newest pieces that were inspired by issues in 2020—quarantine, the pandemic, gender, and racial equality. With phone in hand, anyone can scan on-site QR codes to get curation notes and follow this tour map. The new murals at Industry City include pieces from three local Brooklyn-based artists, Scott Albrecht, Josh Cochran and Sophia Dawson.
3. Fall Sundays at Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Embrace the sweet temperatures of fall during Brooklyn Botanic Garden's Fall Sundays. Stroll amongst the garden's multitude of horticultural treasures, as colors around the property will be looking vivacious (almost like you’re in Upstate New York) especially in areas like the Overlook, the Native Flora Garden and the Water Garden. The atmosphere will be leveled up with live music such as drummers and bluegrass players, and dancers, too. You can catch any performance for free with your admission into the garden. Brooklyn Botanic Garden will also offer self-guided, autumn-themed tours for autumn enthusiasts.
4. Taste of Times Square
Twenty neighborhood restaurants from New York's Crossroads of the World are offering visitors and natives alike international grub from eateries like Dos Caminos, Gallagher's Steakhouse, Joe Allen, Seamore's Takeover @ Urbanspace, Tito Murphy's, Tony's Di Napoli and Le Rivage. For $35, diners will get a three-course pre-fixe at these restaurants between October 23 and 30. Hell’s Kitchen Happiness Krew will be popping up at restaurants to provide free entertainment.
5. The Poetry Brothel
Literature lovers never go to bed alone. Prepare yourself for a night of good text at the immersive cabaret-and-reading series’ special Halloween-themed Masquerade blowout. The weekend will kick off on Friday with Madam Talulla's Tower of Tarot, a night of fortune-telling, spectral story-telling, and a visit from beyond the veil. On Saturday, meet up with Madam Alchemy and her coven, and on Sunday, Madam Rhythm will present the "most sensual poetic medicine."
6. Free shots for early voters
Concord Hill in Williamsburg is gifting early voters (between Saturday, October 24, and Monday, November 3) with a free house infused shot during Happy Hour (4-6pm, Tuesday through Sunday).
While you're there, check out the bar's fall drinks, including the warm "More Boo’s Please" with pumpkin infused gin, chamomile, Boomsma bitters and lemon, and "Smoke Break" is a blend of fig-infused bourbon, Cardamaro amaro, Braulio, maple, walnut bitters smoked with cherry and apple wood chips.
7. Bushwick Film Festival
The 13th Annual Bushwick Film Festival is back with over 100 independent films from 30 different countries all tied together under the umbrella of the theme of "transformation." There will be a special opening night show featuring messages from Senator Chuck Schumer, Congresswoman Nydia Velasquez, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, and others and a musical performance from Brooklyn recording artist Adeline and a festival. The full lineup is here. You can catch the opening night show for free live via Facebook at 8pm. A filmmaker Q&A will follow at 9pm.
8. The Fourth Annual Madison Avenue Gallery Walk
More than 25 galleries are opening their doors to the public this weekend to show off their fall exhibitions—for free. Those who go on the walk will hear expert talks by artists and curators, too. Participating galleries include Arader Galleries (Late 18th to the 19th-centuries, with city views from the Golden Age of American Printmaking); Hirschl & Adler Modern (Elizabeth Turk, “Tipping Point – Echoes of Extinction"); Levy Gorvy (a major exhibition by Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto); Freedmanart ("Shadowboxing,” photographer Nona Faustine and painter Kit White); and more.
The walk is free and open to the public. Just register online and schedule an appointment for the things you'd like to see, between 11am and 5 pm.
9. Reel Sisters of the Diaspora Festival
This celebration of movies by women of color is showcasing more than 90 films under the theme "Love + Activism" this year, including films family-friendly movies like Dolly, directed by Tosin Lepe, Afro, directed by Jenn Shaw, and The Train to Qinling. Moikgantsi Kgama, founder of Sol Cinema Cafe and ImageNation, will moderate a panel with Rob Underhill and Maxine Elio, the directors/writers of Aghast, Yasmin Neal, producer/director/writer of Target Practice, and Booker T. Mattison, the producer/director of Ungubani (Who Are you?). There will also be workshops for filmmakers and a special screening and script analysis of Joe & The Shawl written and directed by Nicole Ballivian, a Sundance Screenwriter Fellow, and co-written by Deonna Kelli Sayed on Sunday.
10. Chinatown Arts Week 2020
Between October 16 and October 25, the third annual Chinatown Arts Week will feature a fashion story created by Black Gotham Experience; a shadow puppet installation by Spica Wobbe featuring Chinese opera songs; two new Art of Storytelling pieces featuring animated illustrations by artists Xinmei Liu and Jacqueline Tam; and "Landmarks," an audio exploration of memory and place by Rochelle Kwan. There will also be taichi, qigong, and fan dance classes, along with a digital walking tour of historic architecture with Urban Archive. The festival will culminate in a participatory installation of artwork celebrating the spirit of the mooncake box. Check out the full schedule here.
11. RISK!
This storytelling show hosted by Jonah Ray has its tellers reveal true stories—the kind of jaw-droppers one wouldn't normally whip out during a dinner party—that vary in tone but are always surprising. This time, you'll hear Halloween-themed stories from Jacoby Cochran, Kate Cunningham, Kathleen Volk Miller and D'Arcee Charington. An audience Q&A will happen at the end of the show.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the National Queer and Trans Therapists of Color Network.
12. Greenpoint Library and Environmental Education Center
The Brooklyn Public Library system’s just opened a new eco-friendly library, Greenpoint Library and Environmental Education Center. Visitors to the new building will find 15,000 square feet of both indoor and outdoor spaces for library services. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the location is currently limited to grab-and-go service, but there are still tons of cool things to note about the new space. The “sustainable” portion of the new library’s mission is embedded into the very structure of the building itself. Dedicated to environmental education, activism and awareness, the structure has a bunch of tiny details that tie into its larger eco-friendly theme. It has some sustainable quirks too, like its second-floor cistern will be able to capture and store up to 1,500 gallons of rainwater which the library will use for lab experiments and to water its plants.
13. Pizza Bungalow
There's now a pizza speakeasy to visit inside one of NYC's best bagel shops, yup, that's two New York masterpieces in one. The Flatiron location of Zucker’s Bagels, which has five shops in New York, is where bagels are made fresh during the daytime. Then a team of pizzaiolos take over as they make the dough from scratch, prepare sauces and bake pies—in the same ovens used for the bagels—that are delivered between 4-10 p.m. between 14th and 42nd Streets within Manhattan. There are seven pies on the menu (along with salads and desserts), but the signature pizza is The Bungalow, which includes toppings of pepperoni, tomato sauce and mozzarella and a crust that’s sprinkled with Zucker’s spicy Chipotle Toasted Everything Seeds. It’s like biting into a New York slice but with the finishing taste of your favorite weekend bagel.
14. 230 Fifth Rooftop's heated igloos
The first to announce its annual winter wonderland pop-ups as chilly weather approaches is 230 Fifth, back with its wildly popular wintertime bubble tents for the season. You can take in panoramic skyline vistas while sipping on spiked hot chocolate in the privacy of your own heated igloo. The bar already has 6 igloos available to reserve now, and the full-on Rooftop Igloo Bar is officially back Sunday, November 1, where a total of 17 igloos will glow with string lights. Each igloo can privately accommodate up to 10 guests of the same party for 2.5 hour sessions, where in the past, they placed separate parties into the same igloo.
15. Lincoln Center New Stages series
At a time when in-person events are limited, live music is returning to Lincoln Center with a new music series called "New Stages." This month, the institution will host in-person concerts at Hearst Plaza located on Lincoln Center’s iconic campus: on top of the signature sloped Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Lawn and under the peaceful shade of the trees in Barclays Capital Grove. Audience members will need to social distance, so pods for up to two people will be on sale for $25 each ahead of each concert. (Pods in Barclays Capital Grove have chairs, while pods on the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Lawn are on the ground—guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets to sit on.) Music on the setlist will range from chamber music and jazz to Caribbean and Bollywood-inspired melodies, performed by artists from across the campus and New York City.
16. 'Purple Rain' drive-in movie and Broadway hybrid
Prince's classic semi-autobiographical 1984 film, Purple Rain, which features one of the best soundtracks in pop history, will be shown on the big screen. Talented live performers will step in at key moments, accompanied by a live eight-piece band, to supply live musical performances of numbers including "Let's Go Crazy," "Darling Nikki" and "I Would Die 4 U." The in-person cast includes American Idol semifinalist Aaron Marcellus as Prince's alter ego, the Kid, Broadway ensembler Nick Rashad Burroughs as his rival Morris, and Lenesha “Sister” Randolph (a Grammy nominee for her work with Robert Randolph and the Family Band) as Mother.
17. Arts Gowanus ArtWalk
18. Divas for Democracy
The creators of Divas for Democracy will test that limit with the new show, a glossy one-night-only event that features big-time Broadway leading ladies singing musical-theater showstoppers side by side with major drag stars lip-synching their vocals.
The show has an amazing lineup. Shoshana Bean, Broadway's second Elphaba, fly high in Wicked's "Defying Gravity" with lip service by Brook Lynn Hytes, the Season 11 runner-up on RuPaul's Drag Race. Tony winner Beth Leavel and Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon get off their butts for Gypsy's "Some People." Original Chicago star Chita Rivera and the cast of the show's suspended Broadway production sing "Cell Block Tango" while a bevy of merry drag murderesses slay it in their own unique ways.
19. Outdoor Dance Parties at the BYKlyn Yard
20. Sharks Pool Club
The list of once-common activities we can no longer do right now is very long: Dance in a crowded club. Kiss on a first date. Scroll through our Twitter feeds without an overwhelming feeling of doom... But here’s one activity that you can add back on to your 2020 list of potential activities: Heading out for a game of pool.
Rather than hit the billiards in a crowded dive bar, a new service called Sharks Pool Club lets you book a private room and table online. You can then show up to one of the mansion-style rooms with a key code that will let you in, no human contact required. Once there, you can play your own music, BYOB and have a fun night out with your significant other, a potential match or a group of friends that you’ve formed a pod with.
“Sharks is the first-ever autonomous pool room,” a rep for the club told Time Out. “The space is designed so that people can book a pool table by the hour, and feel like they are playing pool in a mansion-style environment. It's a covid safe concept—as we only will be allowing a few people in at a time to start. Each table room has curated art and a private set up for pool accessories. The space is currently BYOB and in our humble opinions—a perfect date opportunity!”
Rates for the rooms are currently $36, but the club also offers private lessons for $65/hour. “We are dead-ass set on making pool a more inclusive game,” they say. “Less bro—more flow.”
You can also buy a five-session package for $134 which works out to about $27 an hour.
21. Sour Mouse
22. Great Pumpkin Path at NYBG
Walk a path full of pumpkins and scarecrows along the Great Pumpkin Path on the lawn of the New York Botanical Garden's newly reopened Enid A. Haupt Conservatory before hiking the winding trails of the 50-acre, old-growth Thain Family Forest, which is now changing its leaves for autumn. On October 24, giant pumpkins, some of which are the largest in the world, will arrive and will be on view through November 1.
23. Chinatown Arts Week 2020
24. Live Axe
Live Axe, which just opened in Soho, is Manhattan’s first axe-throwing bar with a modern Viking theme where you can sip innovative cocktails before taking your turn attempting to hit the bull’s eye. The first floor has seven enclosed cages with axe-throwing lanes and three more cages are located in a more private space downstairs, where there's also a private bar. You’ll be surrounded by graffiti murals, a DJ booth on the mezzanine and black leather sofas.
25. Harvest Weekend at Queens Farm
Harvest Weekends showcase fall on the farm with pumpkins for the picking at the farm’s Pumpkin Patch, hayrides, a seasonal farmstand with a variety of Hudson Valley apples, donuts, fresh cider and apple pies, as well as seasonal mums, locally-made jams and honey. All proceeds support the care and operations of the historic farm. Stick around to make your way through its Amazing Maize Maze sponsored by Con Edison. The corn maze has been made to look like Van Gogh’s Sunflowers.
26. The Pet Summit
The Pet Summit is back on Saturday and Sunday with more than 75 classes, workshops, live panels, Q&As and more all focused on pet enthusiasts, influencers and bloggers. Learn how to grow your following, partner with companies, start your own business and create engaging content. Plus, anyone who uses the code "TIMEOUT" can get 50% off the $99 admission.
27. Art on the Stoop: Sunset Screenings
28. McCarren Hotel's new tropical rooftop bar
Talk Story, the new rooftop bar at The McCarren Hotel is one to remember this fall when you’re yearning to travel or duck out from cooler New York nights. Its name, which is a Hawaiian expression meaning "shoot the breeze," and the cozy decor—scattered rugs, overflowing plants, colorful art—sets the scene for the new island hang. The cocktail list is filled with cheeky-named drinks such as Shisho & Sunbeams (vodka, fino sherry, shiso, honeydew, dry vermouth), and Skinny Dip (el governor Pisco, yuzu, watermelon, lime leaf, and egg white).
29. Live music picnic by candlelight
Into classical music or miss the feel of live music all together? The William Vale has teamed up with Fever Originals to put on open-air picnics by candlelight every Sunday this fall Classical music will be performanced by the Highline String Quartet, and you can expect jazzy scores from Westworld, Game of Thrones, Succession and Cinema Paradiso. This is a full on eating affair too while you listen, with food picks on the menu such as Mister Dips Double Dip Burger.
30. Pier 26 at Hudson River Park
The first new pier in Hudson River Park in more than a decade is now open to the public and it's bringing Manhattan's wetlands back.
Visitors to Pier 26, which is situated between Hubert and Nore Moore streets in Tribeca, can sunbathe on its lounge chairs, take tours of its "tide deck" planted with native shrubs, trees and grasses, and stroll its elevated, cantilevered walkway above the deck to get spectacular city and river views.
31. Jackson Pollock's largest painting at the Guggenheim Museum
The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum officially reopens its doors on Saturday after six long months of closure with three major shows, including a Jackson Pollock exhibit that features a mural that hasn't been shown in NYC in more than 20 years.
32. Hatches & Hops
There aren’t many bars in New York where you receive an axe upon walking in—and it’s entirely legal. Hatchet and Hops, a Buffalo-based company, has opened a new location in a 3,000 square foot building in Williamsburg. Each thrower gets their own dedicated axe during their session and an instructor will standby your station to offer safety instructions and slick tips on how to nail the bulls eye. Shockingly, you can also sip on booze, wine and cider while you play too.
33. "Doors for Doris" sculptures outside Central Park
Consisting of three oversized doors that stand ajar, the work, titled Doors for Doris, is meant to be passed through by those entering and exiting the park. Each door is made of marble remnants that artist Sam Moyer collected from around the city and inlaid into poured concrete. To see the doors, head to the southeast entrance to Central Park at the corner of 60th Street and Fifth Avenue. It's free to explore.
34. Photoville 2020
New York City's five boroughs will be home to more than 60 incredible photography exhibits this fall as part of the annual Photoville Festival.
Usually taking place just in Brooklyn Bridge Park for two weeks each year (around the corner from Time Out Market New York!), Photoville will now also be taking over Astoria Park, Chelsea Park, Jackie Robinson Park, St. Nicholas Park, Soundview Park, Travers Park, Van Cortlandt Park, and the South Beach Promenade among other public spaces across two months.
Each exhibit will be completely free to view and spaced out so that taking in a bit of culture in your neighborhood can be safely done.
35. Stand Up NY in the Park
This small but mighty comedy institution on the Upper West Side, first opened in 1986 promoting big names including Robin Williams and Jerry Seinfeld. To keep up with the times, the comedy club has now taken it's legacy (and stage) to New York's sprawling green spaces. Stand Up NY is currently doing three dozen comedic performances a week across NYC's parks.
36. The Laugh-In at Bel Aire Diner
37. Ellen's Stardust Diner
Starting on Thursday, October 1, Ellen's will serve its usual retro fare of hamburgers, milkshakes and the like from 11:30am through 9:30pm on Tuesdays through Sundays. But the main attractions, as always, are the talented singers, known as the Stardusters, who serve as live entertainment throughout the dining experience.
More things to do in NYC this weekend
The best things to do in the fall in NYC
Fall in NYC is everything you could hope for in a season. First, the city gets delightfully spooky for Halloween. With thrilling Halloween events and Halloween festivals happening in every borough, it’s easy to get in the spirit of things! Aside from pumpkins and funky costumes though, you can keep the autumn excitement going by leaf peeping around the city, warming up with whiskey, parades, virtual parties and so much more. Autumn in NYC is tough to match!
NYC events in October 2020
'Tis the season to get spooky! But beyond the best Halloween events, but there are also plenty of other awesome NYC events in October 2020. Use our events calendar to plan the quintessential month for leaf peeping and spotting fall foliage, pumpkin picking and more things to do in fall.
Kick off fall with some epic cultural events, you don't want to miss happening like Open House New York, Oktoberfest and new haunted pop-up drive throughs.
Halloween in NYC guide
Get ready ghouls and girls for an epic Halloween in NYC! The city is bursting with terrifying haunted houses, Halloween parties and more pumpkin-packed events. Whether you enjoy getting seriously spooked while watching the scariest horror films of all time or prefer to celebrate Halloween by leaf peeping while visiting some of the greatest fall getaways from NYC, we’ve got you covered.
The 50 best things to do in NYC for locals and tourists
AUGUST 2020: New York City has gone through the proverbial fire and is now starting to come out the other side with our favorite museums, big attractions, and restaurants reopening after months of closure. While things are still a bit precarious, we're hoping these openings signal the light at the end of this long tunnel. We're eager to get back to the cultural institutions, shops, restaurants and iconic places that make New York City the best city in the world.
Check back as we will be updating this list more often than we did prior to lockdown to reflect New York City as it reopens.
Every day, our staffers are eating, drinking, partying, gigging and generally appreciating their way throughout this fair town of ours. Which makes pinning down the most essential New York activities kinda…tough. We need to include the classics, naturally—art museums in NYC, stellar New York attractions, killer bars and restaurants in NYC—but also spotlight the more recent or little-known gems that we truly love. Consider the below your NYC Bible.
Done something on this list and loved it? Share it with the hashtag #TimeOutDoList.
You can also find out more about how Time Out selects the very best things to do all over the world, or take a look at our list of the 50 best things to do in the world right now.
