15 awesome things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 6

Brooklyn Folk Festival St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church; various times; $25 or $40; three-day pass $85

Transport yourself to a land of fiddles and banjos with three days of performances from bands with names like R. Crumb with The East River String Band, John Cohen with the Down Hill Strugglers and plenty o’ jugs. If you feel like jamming out yourself, take a workshop to learn how to play your first few chords on the strings, or show your strength during the Banjo Toss contest.

The Photography Show Pier 94; noon; $30, run of show $60

More than 120 exhibitors descend on Pier 94 for the 38th edition of this photo expo. Peruse pieces from the 19th century through present day, check out talks like "Future Gender" and "Refraction: New Photography of the African Diaspora" with industry luminaries and pick up some stunning images for your home.

NYC PodFest Abrons Arts Center/Henry Street Settlement; 7pm; free–$20

Some of our favorite podcasts get to shine at this annual fan convention, which features live recordings of Kill Me Now with Judy Gold, Inside the Closet and many more.

Thelma and Louise & Wild Turkey Videology Bar & Cinema; 6:15pm; $24

Ride through Texas and into the Valhalla of eternal badassery at this booze-infused screening of the 1991 classic. Tickets include shots of wild turkey and a coke, so by the end of the night, you'll be rowdier than Thelma robbing a convenience store.

“The Moon is a Planet, Darling” THNK1994 Museum; noon; free

This exhibit at pop culture–worshipping museum THNK1994 takes its name from the thoroughly stunning QVC clip of Isaac Mizrahi and Shawn Killinger and features artwork inspired by leading lunar ladies like Stevie Nicks and Naomi Campbell. Don't miss the opening night on March 23—and the portrait of Cher and a white tiger lounging in front of the Moon.

Yo La Tengo Brooklyn Steel; 7pm; $35

As beloved an indie-rock institution as Hoboken has ever spat out, Yo La Tengo is known for employing its compendious knowledge of covers in its live shows (and also on 2015's Stuff Like That There), so it's possible you'll hear anything from Hank Williams to Sun Ra at this outing. Here the group celebrates its latest triumph, There’s a Riot Going On.

Sat 7

Tropical Metropolis House of Yes; 10pm; $20–$30

If House of Yes dictates that the cold weather winter is over, then it must be soon. Throw on your most glam Fanta lady outfit or carnival look for this delirious night of dancing, with beats from Sol Power All-Stars, Fabi Jugo, Ryan Clover and Sabine Blaizin, along with aerial performances, go-go dancers and more.

MoCCA Arts Festival Metropolitan West; 11am; $7 per day

This excellent comics and cartooning festival welcomes more than 300 publishers—major and minor—to display their wares. Hear a lineup of expert cartoonists, illustrators and creators.

Nasty Women of the Metropolitan Museum of Art; 1:15pm; $59

Learn about badass ladies throughout history on this two-hour tour. Highlights include the most powerful female pharaoh of Egypt, the first official Roman empress, women painters who focused on women's lives (not their bodies) and a female scientist in pre-revolutionary France.

Broken Social Scene The Paramount; 8pm; $31

Following their sold out fall North American tour, the indie-pop Canucks head to The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island. The crew's latest Hug of Thunder continues where 2010's Forgiveness Rock Record left off: keen freeform songs that trade straightforward hooks for slow builds to soaring climaxes. Despite losing high-profile members Leslie Feist and Emily Haines (Metric) to other projects in recent years, Broken Social Scene remains just as comfortable and compatible as ever.

Sun 8

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Live The Town Hall; 8pm; $35–$45

After a triumphant third season that saw all of its principal players undergo major growth, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is taking its giddy, infectiously catchy music back on the road. Creators Rachel Bloom and Aileen Brosh McKenna welcome co-stars Vincent Rodriguez III, Scott Michael Foster, and Pete Gardner and composers Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen to the Town Hall for some inventive renditions of favorite songs and behind-the-scenes tales of some of the series' best moments.

Moonrise Kin’dom Habitas NYC; 10am; $110

Are you sober curious? Club SÖDA NYC and Kin Social Tonic are hosting a day-long retreat comprising talks, workshops and interactive experiences with wellness professionals that encourage you to get "high on your own supply." Highlights during the event include a chat about Astrology with The Numinous creator Ruby Warrington, a discussion on "Hooking Up Under the Influence" with Jared Matthew Weiss of Touchpoint, a Kundalini Disco with Amy K and more. A ticket includes access to all the presentations, a family-style lunch, tarot readings and reiki healings. Get ready for a ton of free hugs, awesome swag and all of those warm-and-fuzzy feelings.

How to Say No // How to Ask for What You Want 3F Studios; 6pm; $10–$20 suggested donation

Current and former sex workers lead a panel on consent, how to preempt boundary violations, and how to affirm your own mental and physical security when engaging in flirting, dating and sex.

Twin Peaks Trivia Videology Bar & Cinema; 8:30pm; free

Since it first ran in 1990, Twin Peaks has enjoyed a prominent place in cult-TV history, buoyed all the more by last year’s Twin Peaks: The Return. Both shows are fair game at this trivia night that features five rounds of quizzing on all things David Lynch, complete with show clips, pictures and confused identities.

The War on Drugs Brooklyn Steel; 7pm; $46

Adam Granduciel's ability to channel the holy trinity of Dylan, Petty and Springsteen means his music often begs to be played on a road trip or on a sunny back patio. But we suppose a springtime evening under the cavernous ceilings of Brooklyn Steel will do, too. Expect some tunes from the band's recent album, A Deeper Understanding.