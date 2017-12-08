15 awesome things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 8

Nerd Nite Littlefield; 7pm; $10-$14

Brooklyn’s most badass dorks convene at this rad night of trivia and presentations. Test your knowledge (and maybe win a prize) with trivia at 7pm, or grab a ticket for the presentations alone and show up at 8:05pm to hear well-researched lectures on Jim Henson, Batman and Mars.

Secret Friend Brooklyn Bazaar; 10pm; $5–$7

Head to the basement lounge of the Brooklyn Bazaar for this "immersive party installation" hosted by POND Magazine and music collective Psymon Spine. Multi-media artist Elise Wunderlich and record label Invertebrate Music collaborate for this installment of the series, which features video art, live music and DJs.

Space Jam Drinking Game Videology Bar & Cinema; midnight; $12

Long before the Avengers and Justice League assembled in their respective franchise teams, the Looney Tunes and (Mon)stars of the NBA mashed up in this bananas ’90s cosmic adventure involving Bill Murray and a still-legendary soundtrack. Down shots timed to some of the movie’s most bizarre moments at this special screening.

Sat 9

BUST Holiday Craftacular Brooklyn Expo Center; 11am; free, classes prices vary

In a city dominated by holiday markets, leave the tastemakers of BUST magazine to curate one of the best craft fairs of the season, with DIY gifts and custom cocktails, plus classes and workshops like “Divine Dating with Tarot Society” and “Introduction to Belly Dancing.”

Midnights: Spice World Sing-Along Videology Bar & Cinema; midnight; $16

Haven’t been able to zig-a-zig-ah since the ’90s? Head to Videology to belt out the kitschtastic tunes of Spice World, the film that resulted in Baby, Ginger, Sporty, Scary and Posh collectively taking home the "Razzie Award for Worst Actress" at the 1998 Golden Raspberry Awards. It's so bad it's good. The night's $5 beer and shot drink specials will make it even better.

80s, 90s, & 00s Era Party Silent Barn; 8pm; $5–$8

This city has no shortage of throwback dance parties, but that doesn't make them any less fun. Tease out your bangs, lace up your high-top sneakers or rock some billowing Hefty bags à la Missy Elliot for this soiree in Bushwick. Roll solo and pay $8 at the door, or show up with a friend and get in for $5.

This Party DOES Impress You Much! A Night of All Shania Everything Brooklyn Bowl; 11:30pm; $10

The folks behind This Party Is Killing You: A Night of All Robyn Everything, Dad Jams and MySpace: The Party return with another themed shindig, this time saluting the mighty Shania Twain. Dance to her numerous hits, plus classics from country faves like Gretchen Wilson, the Dixie Chicks, Carrie Underwood, Haim and LeAnn Rimes. We're confident you'll hear "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" more than once—and you won't mind one bit.

9th Annual St. Nicholas Cookie Walk St. Nicholas of Myra Church; 11am; free

Honor your inner Cookie Monster at this annual event offering up an impressive 50,000(!) sweet holiday morsels. Buy an empty box in either the $15 or $35 size, fill 'er up with selections from over 75 varieties of cookies (gluten-free and vegan options are available) and hit up the hot chocolate bar for a cup of marshmallow-topped goodness. Got kiddos? They can roll up their sleeves in the Little Elves Bakery & Workshop and get a photo taken with Santa.

Sun 10

The Secret Eats and Gritty Past of Chinatown at various locations; 4pm; $35–$39

Feast on scallion pancakes and steamed buns in some of Chinatown’s best hidden spots on this New York Adventure Club tour. Neighborhood historian Mike Morgenthal leads you through landmarks and back alleys, where you learn about the history of Tong gangs, immigrant communities and the thriving food scene.

Isabella Rossellini with Caryn James 92nd Street Y; 7:30pm; $35

“Siempre viva!” The Italian screen queen talks about her fabulously varied career, which includes Death Becomes Her, Green Porno and her current series, Shut Eye.

The Poetry Brothel: Holiday Party House of Yes; 8pm; $40–$75

Book lovers never go to bed alone. Prepare yourself for a night of good text at the immersive cabaret-and-reading series’ special edition Old Timey Office Holiday Party. Enjoy private poetry readings over the course of the evening, and take in spectacular shows from aerial artists and racy burlesque performers as well as live music from the throwback house band Hot Club of Flatbush. Vintage costumes and obnoxious caroling are welcome at the office-themed fete (unlike at the place you actually work).

Winter Holiday Market at the Queens Museum 11am; free with suggested museum admission of $8

Lifestyle shop Lockwood and the Queens Night Market team up to present this seasonal shopping haven at the Queens Museum, where you can browse vintage clothing and decor, handmade jewelry, hand-poured candles and more. The market focuses on local purveyors, so you'll find plenty of items to rep your nabe, like Queens-themed streetwear from Queens Thread and playful tees and accessories from The Local Wit. If hunger hits, grab some Caribbean tacos from Tania's Kitchen or a baked donut from Foughnuts—it's a sweet treat without the pesky guilt.

New York City Secrets Within Calvary Cemetery; 11am; $25

Historian Mitch Waxman leads you amongst the tombstones on this walking tour of the historic Calvary Cemetery. Founded in 1848, the cemetery contains the graves of senators, governors, businessmen and mafiosos, but it's not just what lays under the ground that will capture your attention: the cemetery boasts impressive vistas of the Manhattan and LIC skylines. Bundle up, the two-hour tour takes place almost entirely outside.

Santa Suit 5K Prospect Park, Bartel Pritchard Circle; 11am; $15–$40

If SantaCon sounds like a cool idea but you wish it involved more jogging, this is the holiday event for you. Throw on your best St. Nick suit (or some red-and-white running apparel) and hit the streets for 3.1 miles of running, walking, or at the very least shuffling alongside fellow Kringleophiles, with dancing, drinking and eating afterwards.

New York Dog Film Festival SVA Theatre; 2:45pm, 4:45pm; $15

Finally, a film festival dedicated to the indescribable joy of seeing man's best friend on film. The fest features animated, documentary and narrative short films centered on pups, presented in two programs, "Every Dog Has His Day" and "Love Makes The World Go Round." If that doesn't make your tail wag, we don't know what will.