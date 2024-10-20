Finally, a film festival dedicated to the indescribable joy of seeing man's best friend on film. Kicking off in New York City at the School of Visual Arts (SVA) Theater on October 24 and then touring the country in 2025, the fest is back for its 9th edition, with a selection of animated, documentary and narrative short films centered on pups.

Sponsored by Purina Dog Chow, this year's cinematic canine celebration will feature a new "Service Dog Salute" category welcoming films about veterans whose lives have been impacted by the specially trained PTSD service dogs by their sides. For every view of the winning film through Veterans Day (November 11, 2024), Purina will donate $5 to the Association of Service Dog Providers, a coalition of non-profit service dog providers to help train more PTSD service dogs for veterans. If that doesn't make your tail wag, we don't know what will!