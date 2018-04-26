15 epic things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 27

Never Sleep Alone Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; midnight; $45, participants $35, plus $12 minimum

Grand mistress of getting you laid Dr. Alex Schiller (conceived and played by Roslyn Hart) calls you onstage to complete matchmaking challenges, kiss strangers and drop your inhibitions at this live musical comedy seminar. Bring your A-game for the after-party.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to things to do in NYC this weekend

The Roller Wave House of Yes; 7pm; $10-$20

In the words of the immortal Big Tymers, everybody get your roll on. The popular roller-disco party returns to House of Yes for another night of skate party fun. A $20 presale ticket covers admission and skate rental, or you can nab a $10 ticket if you bring your own wheels. Disco attire and Olivia Newton-John–inspired glam makeup is recommended. Rental skates are first-come, first-served, so don’t roll in late.

Nerdlesque Festival Coney Island USA; 8:30pm; $30–$80

Embrace the sexy side of geek culture at this annual burly-Q fest. Opening night kicks off with a real razzle dazzler hosted by Miss Coney Island 2017 Fancy Feast and featuring reigning Princess of Burlesque Sweetpea, Harley Foxx as Star Trek's Uhura, Bunny Wigglebottom channeling Chris Farley, Trixie Paprika as Hermione Granger and much more. Check out classes taught by the fest's performers throughout the day, then sit back and enjoy the finale Saturday night, which features Boysinberry Cupcake as an ewok, Genome Kelly flaunting it as Nikola Tesla, Sucre à la Crème performing a tribute to CSI Miami, and a whole lot more.

A Taste of Magic Gossip Bar & Restaurant; 8pm; $60

The fine performers of Taste of Magic present this dazzling and delicious dining event where magicians perform close-up illusions at your table between courses. After an evening of mind reading, card tricks and sleight of hand, you'll walk out mystified—and full.

Danh Vo Artist Talk Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum; 6:30pm; $15

Hear Danish artist Danh Vo—whose family fled his native Vietnam for Denmark after the fall of Saigon—discuss his creative process at the Guggenheim, before setting off to explore his latest exhibition, Danh Vo: Take My Breath Away, which features sculptures, photographs and works on paper from the past fifteen years.

Distance Stone Creek Bar and Lounge; 8pm; free

New TV show Distance compares New York and Los Angeles by telling the story of a long-distance relationship. Told in two parallel stories from her (in LA) and him (in NYC), the comedy is split in two for each episode, and you choose which half to watch first. At its free screening at 8pm at Stone Creek Bar and Lounge, you can watch the first season then participate in a Q&A with Phil Kaye, who wrote, produced and acts in the show.

Midnights: Kill Bill, Vol. 1 Drinking Game Videology Bar & Cinema; 11:59pm; $12

What better way to supplement Quentin Tarantino's legendary saga of kung-fu, yellow jumpsuits and trailer park fights than with periodic, mandatory drinking? Take advantage of $5 beer-and-shot combos and cheer on one of cinema's most flawless action heroes at this Videology screening.

Sat 28

Nicole Atkins + Indianola + Hiko Men Baby’s All Right; 8pm; $15–$20

Nicole Atkins’s dark, reverb-drenched torch songs resemble dream-pop sides from the early ’60s, complete with psychedelic bells and old-fashioned string arrangements. Opening the show are Indianola and Hiko Men.

Sakura Matsuri: Cherry Blossom Festival Brooklyn Botanic Garden; 10am on Sat and Sun; $30

Cherry blossoms are at their picturesque peak during this two-day celebration at Brooklyn Botanic Garden, but there's a whole lot more to see than just pink and white petals. Visit a Japanese tea room, peruse an art gallery and shop a mini flea market hawking loot such as mouthwatering Raaka chocolates, wall scrolls and silk wraps. There's also a packed lineup of entertainment including taiko drummers, cosplay actors, samurai sword masters, J-rock bands, stand-up comics and dance parties.

Art Battle NYC Le Poisson Rouge; 6pm; $15–$20

The solitary art of painting becomes a spectator sport at this showdown, where live painters face off in front of a crowd for a chance to compete in the international Art Battle championships. Watch as 12 artists spray and splash an assortment of paint during timed rounds, with drinks and music to keep the audience screaming. Paint on.

World Tai Chi & Qigong Day Grand Army Plaza; 9:30am; free

Tai chi experts and first-timers gather to perform a mass demonstration of the martial art, which, in addition to its self-defense benefits, is said to relieve stress, improve balance, reduce blood pressure, promote better sleep and strengthen the immune system. Sign us up.

The World’s Fare Citi Field; noon; $19–$199

A colossal event from New York’s sacred past returns to Queens this spring. The World’s Fare, a play on the New York World's Fair held in 1964, celebrates equality and diversity by showcasing 100 vendors of the food and art variety from different cultures. The grub is curated by leading tastemakers and a committee including renowned Chef Claus Meyer; author, journalist and culinary expert Jessica B. Harris; and street food guru KF Seetoh from Singapore. Aside from the eats, expect a full-lineup of music as well as art installations such as a 6-foot Unisphere made of LEGOs and Japanese calligraphy.

Sun 30

Daffodil Celebrate and Wine Weekend New York Botanical Garden; Sat and Sun at noon; $43; includes a Tasting Glass ($15) and All-Garden Pass ($28)

We all know spring is the season for garden parties, and it’s hard to think of a lush green space more perfect for a booze-filled afternoon than the New York Botanical Garden. Take in the fairy-tale–like scenery of 300,000 freshly planted daffodil bulbs while sipping glasses of New York and out-of-state wine from your souvenir chalice and listening to live music. And don’t stop there: Your ticket grants entry to all of the NYBG’s 250 acres, including the Perennial Garden, with its colorful tulips and pansies, as well as the Native Plant Garden, which is filled with wildflowers and ferns.

Sondheim Unplugged Feinstein’s/54 Below; 7pm; $40–$80 plus $25 minimum

Talented singers from the Broadway and cabaret worlds sing side by side in this monthly tribute to the master of musical theater that has often featured former cast members of Sondheim shows. Guests in February include George Dvorsky, Annie Golden, Sally Mayes, Sarah Rice, Bruce Sabath, Marissa Mulder, Courter Simmons, Lucia Spina and Alton Fitzgerald White.

Bebe Buell: Baring It All Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater; 9:30pm; $30, plus $12 minimum

Buell's list of past beaux includes Steven Tyler, Todd Rundgren, Elvis Costello, Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Jimmy Page; she is Liv Tyler's mom, a 1974 Playboy centerfold model, the partial inspiration for Almost Famous character Penny Lane and—wouldn't you know—a musician. (The Cars served as her backing band on her 1981 debut EP.) Now she's back onstage to share war tales from her years as one of rock & roll's most popular muses.