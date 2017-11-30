15 fabulous things to do in NYC this weekend

Fri 1

Discotechnique: PURPLE House of Yes; 10pm; free–$25

It looks like this party is actually not Prince themed, but trust us, no one is going to dispute that interpretation. Or, take some inspiration from other purple-lovers (Roman emperors, Barney, that one Teletubby that was clearly gay) for this edition of House of Yes' disco-worshipping dance party. DJ duties fall to a more-than-capable crew: Purple Disco Machine, Jellybean Benitez and Eli Escobar.

The Roller Wave House of Yes; 6pm; $10–$20

The popular roller-disco party returns to House of Yes, where DJs keep things moving (as do your skates). A $20 presale ticket covers admission and skate rental, or you can nab a $10 ticket if you bring your own wheels. Disco attire and Olivia Newton-John–inspired glam makeup is recommended and rental skates are first-come, first-served, so don’t roll in late.

Angel Olsen + Heron Oblivion Brooklyn Steel; 8pm; $35

An unsettling apparition of folk-tinged Americana, Olsen veers between muted whispers and pained warbles to explore love, loss, regret and redemption. Last year’s My Woman found Olsen flexing her vocal chops atop brighter production, resulting in an even more fiery gem than her previous efforts. It’s her strongest album yet, and a dazzling testament to Olsen’s evolving artistry.

Buke and Gase + Babyteeth Elsewhere; 7:30pm; $12–$15

This local art-pop duo offers an infectious marriage of angularity and exuberance. Its customized implements—a baritone ukulele and a hybrid guitar-bass, which give the band its name—may seem rarefied, but the group’s wide-eyed energy will win over any open-minded listener. The duo takes the stage at Elsewhere, the freshly opened 24,000-square-foot venue run by the crew behind Glasslands.

Anybody: An Improvised Historical Hip-Hopera Caveat; 8:30pm; $15

If you think about it, history is a bit like a word in a Rick Ross rhyme: It tends to repeat itself. That’s not the only thing history and rap have in common at this hilarious show, inspired by that other hip-hop musical. Hip-hop improv group North Coast invites audience members to suggest a favorite historical figure—be it Charles Dickens, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Bea Arthur or beyond—then performs a fully improvised and factually accurate musical based on that person’s life.

Savage WFMU Monty Hall; 8:30pm; $10–$12

The Parquet Courts frontman hits the stage behind his first solo effort, Thawing Dawn, which features appearances by members of Woods, Ultimate Painting, PC Worship and Psychic TV. Savage's Texas roots permeate the album's first two singles, "Winter in the South" and "Wild, Wild, Wild Horses." Show up for clear-voiced ponderings on new love, and a little pedal steel guitar to boot.

Sat 2

Wasabassco 3001: The Wasabassco Show of The Future Littlefield; 8pm; $20

Buck Rogers and Barbarella never got this weird. The vastly creative dancers and performers of the Wasabassco burlesque troop put their penchant for suggestive costumes and genre themes toward the wackiest reaches of space in a fabulous far-flung future. Watch in amazement as the likes of Nasty Canasta, Amuse Bouche, Puss-N-Boots, Sydni Deveraux, Jenny C’est Quoi, Jezebel Express, Minx Arcana and other marvels introduce us to the dirty dancing of the year 3001.

Urban Outfitters x Passerbuys Holiday Market Space Ninety 8; noon; free

Passerbuys—a cool, hybrid online magazine and shopping recommendation website—wants you to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping by spending Saturday and Sunday afternoon sipping complimentary Pampelonne and snacking on treats by Ovenly, plus getting gratis hairstyling courtesy Verb Hair. Shop for gift under $100 from amazing brands such as Floss Gloss, Shop The Break, Society6, Thinx and more. The event is located at Space Ninety 8 (Urban Outfitters in Williamsburg), so this gives you a good excuse to shop their holiday gift offerings too.

St. Vincent Kings Theatre; 8pm; $44–$63.50

The ever-compelling Annie Clark hits town behind MASSEDUCTION, her fifth solo studio album as St. Vincent. According to Clark's mock press conference, delivered via Facebook Live, love is "literally the only point" of the album (trust that it'll contain all the dizzying highs and devastating lows that that entails). She's a fierce performer and is capping off a 23-city tour with this pair of Brooklyn shows. In short, you're in for a real barn burner.

Deer Tick Brooklyn Steel; 8pm; $27.50

Featuring John McCauley’s Tom Waits–level voice, coupled with Southern-tinged roots-and-country rollicking, no band better epitomizes the pleasures of summertime day-drinking than Rhode Island’s Deer Tick. Spend a steamy afternoon singing along to rowdy favorites like “Let’s All Go to the Bar” or shedding a tear in your beer to the band’s wistful, folky numbers.

Does This Work? The Tank; 7pm; $12

You tell them. Becca Beberaggi and Matt Hunziker each test a half-hour of killer new material at this stand-up showcase.

Sun 3

Double Dutch Holiday Classic Apollo Theater; 1pm; $20–$22

Jump rope has come a long way since you were a kid, as this annual contest demonstrates. Marvel at the prowess of international students as they compete in one of the biggest rope-skipping contests in the world. Routines are set to pop music, so brace yourself for a high-energy show.

Tarot Card Basics Brooklyn Brainery; 3pm; $35

Learn the meanings of all 78 tarot cards plus their astrological links in this class taught by astrologer Russ Ross. No need to bring your own cards; decks are provided for use during the class. If you are so inclined, you can purchase one at the end to continue your exploration of this ancient divination.

Letters in the Dirt Silent Barn; 7:30pm; $10

This play uses poetry, audience collaboration, music and more to honor the memory of Aiyana Jones, a seven year-old black girl slain in a police raid in Detroit in 2010.

Sundays with Ana Starr Bar; 8pm; free

Gonzo character performer and future HBO favorite Ana Fabrega hosts a monthly night of droll delights, with different themes to send her crazed crew of stand-ups over the edge. At this month's Holiday Gift Guide edition, Fabrega invites Peter Smith, Carmen Christopher, Rebecca O'Neal, Lorelei Ramirez, Annie Donley and Jon Wan to share merry sets.