Double Dutch Holiday Classic

Holiday Double Dutch Classic
Photograph: Malik Merriweather
Jump rope has come a long way since you were a kid, as this annual contest demonstrates. Marvel at the prowess of international athletes as they compete in one of the biggest rope-skipping contests in the world. Routines are set to pop music, so brace yourself for a high-energy show.

The National Double Dutch League hosts the show at the Apollo Theater on Sunday, December 3. This family-friendly event features teams of all ages from the United States and across the globe. Cheer them on as they show off their skills. 

Rossilynne Skena Culgan
Rossilynne Skena Culgan

