15 new things to do in the Hamptons this summer

It’s officially “the season” in the Hamptons, New York’s gorgeous beach community comprised of incredibly manicured hamlets and villages on the Eastern End of Long Island.

If you’re familiar with the Hamptons, you’ll notice some small changes—BookHampton carries dog toys now!—but even more is happening Out East this summer than possibly ever before.

We have the rundown on all the big openings and exciting happenings from Southampton to Montauk this season.

To Eat

Amagansett’s iconic roadside seafood shack has expanded, this time, into a spacious retro diner in Southampton with plenty of booth seating, plus a full bar (Dirty Shirley’s anyone?) and upcoming patio seating. The menu is as solid as ever with fun takes on beachy food like buffalo calamari and warm, buttery lobster rolls. This June, Lunch After Dark will add a nightlife vibe to the sleepy town, with cocktails, local wines and beers, plus bottle service and small bites from 10pm to 2am.

Photograph: courtesy of LUNCH Southampton

Splashing into East Hampton last year, sushi chef Mark Garcia’s stunning Japanese restaurant has gotten another element: Pasta. Who said the best things in life can’t all be under one very stylish roof? Chef Chris Jaeckle developed the menu now offering a blend of Japanese and Italian cuisine called Itameshi, which translates simply into “Italian meal” from Japanese. Go all-in with uni and lardo on crispy rice and paccheri with Peking duck, hatcho miso and marsala.

Photograph: courtesy of O by Kissaki

The beloved restaurant’s 10th summer is poised to be an epic one. A new Moby’s Cafe serves breakfast and lunch and offers Wi-Fi and shady outdoor dog-friendly seating so you can Zoom all day on the lawn. At night, enjoy the redesigned bar, plus a bocce court, fire pits and fire food starring local produce like clam pizza with garlic, oregano, Parmesan and pepperoncini and spaccatelli with three cheese pesto, English peas and asparagus. Stay tuned for anniversary events.

Photograph: Erica Gannett

The Amagansett pizzeria is reopening thanks to New York City chef and owner PJ Calapa (Scampi, The Spaniard) and investor Ben Leventhal (one of Resy’s founders). The year-round restaurant will be playfully Italian American, with dishes like Sicilian sashimi made from local fish and tangy accouterments, eggplant and chicken parm, mezzaluna amatriciana stuffed with pork and much more.

Photograph: courtesy of Astro’s

The popular Australian-inspired cafe is expanding from Manhattan to Montauk through Labor Day with a residency at Ruschmeyer’s that will take over all food, beverages and nightlife offerings. The spacious indoor and outdoor seating is perfect for enjoying avocado toast, banana bread with passionfruit butter, crispy rice bowls, the catch of the day and much more. A cocktail program will also spotlight summery drinks and frozens, and after the kitchen closes at 10:30pm, bottle and table service will run through 3am, Wednesday-Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Ruby’s at Ruschmeyers (@ruschmeyersmtk)

The Bushwick-born global pizza sensation is finally making its mark on The Hamptons. A full dinner menu will showcase seafood like sea urchin in a buckwheat crepe and fried squid with peppers, plus salumi, market-fresh veggies, and of course, pizzas. Roberta’s signature key lime pie with mezcal whipped cream, plus plenty of cocktails, beer and wine are also served.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roberta’s (@robertaspizza)

The restaurant formerly known as Springs Tavern has been transformed into a more contemporary gastropub, thanks to new ownership by Springs local Alex Rossi. The now year-round eatery offers starters like blistered shishitos with chive and lime crema, spicy tuna tartare and burrata with grilled endive and pesto. Grilled proteins, sandwiches, pastas and big salads are also available, as is a kids menu and online ordering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Springs Tavern and Grill (@springs_tavern_and_grill)

Hamptons chef Damien O’Donnell of the former Harbor Bistro teamed up with chef Chris Eggert for a modern take on this harborside restaurant, where you can watch the sunset as you eat yellowfin tuna poke, tempura shishito peppers, Montauk ale battered fish and chips, plus more.

Photograph: courtesy of Bostwick’s on The Harbor

To Do

A $20-million-dollar renovation of Gurney’s 30,000-square-foot Seawater Spa brings a full-service wellness destination for fitness, skincare, body treatments and more to the property. Housing an Atlantic Ocean-fed saltwater pool, a new bathhouse experience offers ocean views, plus indoor-outdoor treatment rooms, an open-air relaxation room with a firepit, an infrared sauna, plus luxury products and more. Exclusive memberships are available.

Photograph: courtesy of Gurney’s

“Set it Off” at The Parrish Museum

This beautiful contemporary art museum in Southampton has an intriguing summer exhibit. Racquel Chevremont and Mickalene Thomas—collectively known as Deux Femmes Noires—curated work by an international roster of female artists. More than 50 pieces, many of which are new and include readymade, painting, photography, language, sculpture, and installation, can be viewed outdoors in The Meadow and in the Parrish galleries.

Photograph: courtesy of The Parrish Museum

The popular swimwear brand has opened its first-ever shop! Venture to downtown Sag Harbor to try on one- and two-piece swimsuits in a wide variety of sizes, styles and patterns, designed to be comfortable and fit precisely. Long torso styles are part of Andie’s signature lineup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andie (@andieswim)

Under new mother-daughter ownership as of last summer, this beach shop and cafe right off the boardwalk is making strides in 2022, mainly: Alcohol. After a long legal dispute with the town of East Hampton, The Beach Hut can serve wine and beer! They’ll also be offering fun community programs, like free yoga, plus a modern beach menu of acai bowls, avocado toast, chopped rainbow kale salad and beyond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Main Beach (@thebeachhutonmain)

Lisa Perry, a longtime advocate of women’s rights and design aficionado, has rehabbed a stunning space in East Hampton with a mission of creating visibility and appreciation for women-identifying artists and designers. Rather than functioning as a traditional gallery, Onna House is a beautifully-restored 1960s modernist home filled with unique art pieces, furniture and objects. It’s a place to discover new work and engage and collaborate while breathing in nature. Open by appointment only.

Photograph: courtesy of Onna House

The California-inspired boutique with locations in Manhattan and Southampton newly expanded to East Hampton to offer its signature curation of “laid back luxury” items. Think flowy dresses, floppy hats, woven beach bags and more.

The Westside

Luxury Shopping

If you’re Out East to splurge, several new fashion houses have the spot for you to amp up your wardrobe. In 2022, Chanel has opened a 2,500-square-foot store in East Hampton, including the special Coco Beach collection. It’s steps away from the new 3,000-square-foot Valentino Store and the town’s brand new Manolo Blahnik, which carries both women’s and men’s styles. Dior has also popped up at Gurney’s Montauk for the season and Loewe has a new outpost in Sag Harbor.