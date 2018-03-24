16 photos of the March for Our Lives in NYC today

Today, millions of Americans marched to protest gun violence and call for gun control. After the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, protestors gathered in Washington, D.C., for the March for Our Lives on Saturday, March 24.
Cities including Los Angeles, Boston, Las Vegas and Chicago followed suit with processions of their own, and the March for Our Lives in NYC took place in Manhattan today. Our march began at Central Park West and 72nd Street early this afternoon, with street closures running down to 45th Street.
Three Florida students spoke before the NYC march, and they were joined by representatives providing reminders of the Pulse nightclub shooting and the Sandy Hook shooting. Children and teenagers filled the streets in protest, and celebrities including Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Paul McCartney, Christian Siriano and Padma Lakshmi showed their support at the NYC march, as well. Participants carried flags, photos of the Parkland victims and signs pleading for action. Here are 16 photos of today's March for Our Lives in NYC:
Photographs: Samantha Bloom
