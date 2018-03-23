Everything you need to know about this weekend’s March for Our Lives in NYC

On Saturday, March 24, demonstrators from across the country will take to the streets in Washington, D.C., for the March for Our Lives, a protest that demands national gun control reform in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month that left 17 dead. More than 500,000 people are expected to attend the march in the nation’s capital, but there are hundreds of other sister events across the country—including one in New York City.

This weekend’s series of protests was spurred by the survivors from Parkland, who in just a month have launched a movement around gun control that’s drawn national attention. They’ve inspired young people in New York and beyond to amplify their own voices and advocate for political change, despite many of them not being old enough to vote.

A youth movement is happening in the country, and this weekend’s march is a chance to see it in action in New York. Here’s what you need to know about attending.

Where and when will the march take place?

The march kicks off with a rally at Central Park West and 72nd Street at 11am on Saturday, though organizers are requesting that attendees arrive at 10am to organize. After the rally, demonstrators will walk south down Central Park West, turn onto Central Park South, turn south again onto Sixth Avenue and end at the corner of Sixth and 43rd Street. If you're more of a visual learner, here's a map:

Will there be street closures?

The New York City Department of Transportation has provided the following list of street closures for the march, which will be in effect on Saturday from 11am to 5pm:

-72nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

-Central Park West between 72nd Street and Columbus Circle

-Central Park South between Columbus Circle and Sixth Avenue

-Sixth Avenue between Central Park South and 43rd Street

-43rd Street between Fifth and Seventh Avenues

-44th Street between Fifth and Seventh Avenues

-45th Street between Fifth and Seventh Avenues

What should I expect to see at the march?

Expect speeches from community activists at the rally and ample signs advocating for gun control reform throughout the march. According to a petition on the march’s primary website, the event has three primary demands: passing a law to ban the sale of assault weapons like the ones used in Las Vegas and Parkland; Prohibiting the sale of high-capacity magazines for firearms; and closing the loophole in the existing background check law that allows people to buy firearms online or at gun shows.

If you’re attending, expect discussion around these demands and, hopefully, plenty of peaceful, productive discussion around the issues at hand.

How can I stay involved in this movement beyond attending the March for Our Lives?

You can start by donating to the GoFundMe campaign set up by the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Half of the proceeds from that crowdfunding effort will go to the March For Our Lives Action Fun, with the other half being used to support the victims and families of the Parkland shooting. You can sign the aforementioned petition right here, and can contact your elected representatives about gun control (look them up here).

Midterm elections are also taking place this fall, so you probably want to make sure you’re registered to vote so your voice gets heard at the ballot box. And, as always, you can always get involved with one of the many organizations that are working to make New York City a better place.

